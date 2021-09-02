Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa Next / F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Previous world champions Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel say Formula 1’s current high downforce levels and wider tyres are the main cause of wet-weather visibility problems.

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

With F1 still analysing exactly what went wrong at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend as it failed to run any racing laps, there have been some comparisons with how the series managed to pull off events in the past in even worse conditions.

One of the most difficult wet races was the 2007 Japanese Grand Prix at Fuji, which took place in atrocious rain.

PLUS: The biggest losers from Spa's non-race

However, despite 19 laps behind the safety car, the race eventually got going and ran through to the chequered flag despite some incidents – including the famous collision between Mark Webber and Vettel.

Comparing the Fuji 2007 event with last weekend, Vettel denied that F1 had become too obsessed with safety and was no longer willing to take risks like it had previously.

Instead, he says that evolution of aerodynamics and tyres has resulted in cars throwing up far more spray in the wet than they have in the past. And it was the consequence of poor visibility that ultimately meant the Belgian GP could not run.

“I think the appetite for risk is the same as it was back then,” explained Vettel. “I think we're happy to race providing it safe.

“I think the cars have changed. I think there's significantly more ground effect with the cars that we have now, and more downforce. We seem to suck more water off the ground.

“And then the tyres have changed as well. I think the extreme wet tyres that we had, I remember those days made it easier for us to race in very, very wet conditions with a lot of water on the track.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alonso agreed with Vettel’s conclusions, and reckoned that the current generation of Pirelli wet weather rubber have very different characteristics from those used in the past.

"Tyres is the biggest thing that changed over the years,” said the Spaniard.

Read Also:

“I think the cars, for whatever reason, or the new aerodynamic rules, they have more spray when you are running behind people, and our tyres are wider now than what they were in 2007.

“Probably the extreme tyres were a little bit stronger back then. Maybe the size of the tyre was helping for the aquaplaning.

“Plus there is the nature of the circuit. I think Spa being at that high speed, with these long straights, the spray was holding there for a long time.

“So I think the conditions were not suitable to race. It was [only] a matter of time that a big accident could happen. And I think the FIA wanted to avoid that. That was the right call.

“Giving the points, this is a different thing. I totally disagree with that. But the conditions to not race, I totally agree.”

Additional reporting by Luke Smith

shares
comments

Related video

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Previous article

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Next article

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

49 min
2
Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

7 min
4
Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

4 h
5
Formula 1

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

39 min
Latest news
F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
F1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

7m
F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions
F1

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

39m
Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa
F1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

49m
Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
F1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

1 h
Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022
F1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner Dutch GP
Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Trending Today

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

Russell at Mercedes would make things "difficult" for Hamilton - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell at Mercedes would make things "difficult" for Hamilton - Verstappen

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus
WRC WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
6 h
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
20 h
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

Latest news

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's cars/tyres now worse for wet weather visibility, say champions

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.