Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull: Added F1 experience making Verstappen ‘complete’ driver Next / F1 circuit contracts: How long each race will remain on the Formula 1 calendar
Formula 1 News

F1 teams given more scope to fix engine reliability issues

Formula 1 teams will be given more scope to address engine reliability concerns this year following rule changes approved by the FIA on Wednesday.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 teams given more scope to fix engine reliability issues

At a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council in Paris, a number of tweaks to F1’s sporting and technical regulations were rubber stamped.

In the wake of a spate of reliability failures by teams this year, it was agreed that the rules regarding the current power unit limits would be amended.

Firstly, F1 teams will be allowed to swap power units under parc ferme conditions for newer versions that have been put into their pool.

Previously, any specification of a car component that was replaced in parc ferme automatically required cars to start from the pitlane.

This tweak will be welcome for those squads that are juggling only a few components in their engine pool and have introduced upgraded parts.

Furthermore, the FIA has added a provision to the rules to allow temporary repairs of power units.

While the WMSC also discussed the future 2026 engine rules, the new regulations were not formally signed off.

It is hoped that this matter can be sorted in the next few weeks, with Audi and Porsche only set to confirm their entries once the regulations are in place.

PLUS: Explaining the key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

Read Also:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, during Filming day in Monza

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, during Filming day in Monza

Photo by: Ferrari

Other areas of the F1 rules addressed in the meeting also covered off controversies that bubbled up earlier in the year.

Following intrigue about different specification floors Ferrari ran in a Pirelli tyre test after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the rules regarding car limitations for tyre testing have been tweaked.

Deflection tests to check on the flexibility of rear wings and beam wings have been updated, and mirror rules have been altered to help improve visibility.

Following problems some teams have faced with fuel cooling issues pre-race this year, they will now be allowed to chill fuel to 20C at hotter races.

Read Also:

The FIA also approved changes to the timing of media activities at F1 weekends, with the preview events now returning to Thursdays rather than on the Fridays they have been so far throughout 2022.

The move to Friday was aimed at cutting the need for personnel to be at the track before the first day of track action, but did not achieve its aim with staff still required to be at the track on Thursdays.

The timing of the Friday media activities, taking place so close to the first track action, also proved unpopular with the drivers and press.

shares
comments
Red Bull: Added F1 experience making Verstappen ‘complete’ driver
Previous article

Red Bull: Added F1 experience making Verstappen ‘complete’ driver
Next article

F1 circuit contracts: How long each race will remain on the Formula 1 calendar

F1 circuit contracts: How long each race will remain on the Formula 1 calendar
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
3 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.