F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out

The 43 track limits infractions that occurred over the recent Austrian GP led drivers to suggest that more leniency was needed at certain corners to avoid repeat dramas in the future.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner feared that track limits would be a bigger controversy in France than it had been in Austria, so suggested a rethink was needed.

However, the FIA has stuck to its guns that the track limits will continue to be defined by the white lines at all corners.

And furthermore, drivers have been warned that anyone running wide at the high-speed Signes corner (Turn 10) in qualifying and the race will have their lap time deleted.

Beyond the FIA remaining firm on track limits, it has also laid out strict instructions to drivers about how they must behave in several run-off areas at corners if they run wide.

For rather than rejoining as they see fit, the FIA is clear that they must follow procedures and go around specific bollards before coming back on track.

In event notes sent to teams, the FIA outlined three key areas.

Turns 1 and 2

Track limits at Paul Ricard Photo by: FIA

Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes completely to the right of the first fluorescent yellow bollard on the apex of the corner (above), must keep completely to the right of the fluorescent yellow bollard and re-join the track by driving through the two arrays of blocks in the runoff by passing to the right of the first and to the left of the second.

Track limits at Paul Ricard Photo by: FIA

Turns 3 – 5

Track limits at Paul Ricard Photo by: FIA

Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 4 by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the fluorescent yellow bollard on the apex of the corner (above), must keep completely to the left of the fluorescent yellow bollard and re-join the track by driving to the left of the block in the runoff prior to Turn 5.

Track limits at Paul Ricard Photo by: FIA

Turns 8 and 9

Track limits at Paul Ricard Photo by: FIA

Any driver going straight on at Turn 8 must re-join the track by driving through the four arrays of blocks in the escape road, to the left of the first, to the right of the second, to the left of the third and to the right of the fourth.

Drivers that do not follow these instructions will likely face sanction from the stewards for not following official instructions.