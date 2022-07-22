Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out Next / Sainz: I didn't mean Austria GP fire comments to come across as criticism of marshals
Formula 1 / French GP News

Hamilton: 2022 F1 struggles have been "valuable lesson" for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes’ Formula 1 struggles through the first half of the season have been a “valuable lesson learned” that will help it appreciate future success “that much more.”

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton: 2022 F1 struggles have been "valuable lesson" for Mercedes

Mercedes entered the 2022 season looking to extend its streak of eight consecutive constructors’ championships, dating back to 2014, only to find itself unable to compete with pace-setters Ferrari and Red Bull on a regular basis.

The overhaul of the technical regulations for this year led to a porpoising phenomenon that was encountered by many teams, but Mercedes was one of the worst-hit outfits.

It has limited Hamilton and team-mate George Russell to just a handful of podium finishes so far this season, with neither finishing a race any higher than third.

Hamilton reaffirmed his belief that Mercedes will be in a position to fight for race wins at some point this year, adding that this current win drought dating back to last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - the longest of his F1 career - “doesn’t faze me.”

The seven-time world champion said he wanted to “think more about the journey” that was Mercedes was on, believing its struggles this year would make it stronger in the future.

“We started off not where we wanted to be,” Hamilton said.

“We’ve made progress, we started to reach a patch of a bit of consistency. Not a single person in our team has given up and we’ve continued to push, so I’m really proud of the progress and the experience that we’ve had.

“Entering the season, [it’s] not necessarily the one you would ask for. But if anything, it has been a really valuable lesson learned for all of us and experience.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: FIA Pool

“I think we’ve sharpened our tools in lots of other areas, so that when we do get back to where I feel like we deserve to be, I think we will appreciate it that much more.”

Read Also:

Mercedes has made decent progress to address the car bouncing and unlock more performance in recent weeks, leading many including Red Bull team boss Christian Horner to tip it to impress at Paul Ricard this weekend in the French Grand Prix, aided by the track’s layout and flat surface.

Although Hamilton was wary of Mercedes’ chances, he remained hopeful it could take another step forward in performance compared to Ferrari and Red Bull.

“Every weekend we’re hoping to improve, for sure,” Hamilton said.

“I really don’t know what to expect this weekend. We’re constantly making changes to the car, the aero surfaces and things like that, so I’m hoping we discover something this weekend and help us creep further forward.

“In general, this has been a decent race for us, so I hope it’s the same this weekend.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out
Previous article

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out
Next article

Sainz: I didn't mean Austria GP fire comments to come across as criticism of marshals

Sainz: I didn't mean Austria GP fire comments to come across as criticism of marshals
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023
Formula 1

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023

Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change French GP
Formula 1

Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team"

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks that Formula 1’s tweaked floor rules for 2023 are being pushed for just so a "certain team" can benefit.

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari at the Formula 1 French Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Lewis Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes is slower than it expected to be at Formula 1’s French Grand Prix after Friday's practice.

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Carlos Sainz was fastest during French Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 12th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, leading a Ferrari 1-2.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.