F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Ferrari driver grabbed his ninth pole of the season by beating Sergio Perez by 0.022 seconds, as his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen had to abort his final qualifying lap as he was set to run out of fuel.

The lost lap meant the F1 world championship leader was shuffled back to eighth place which left Verstappen furious with his Red Bull team.

Lewis Hamilton was also in the pole position fight but missed out by 0.054s leaving him third on the grid, which still marked his best qualifying result of the season, while the Mercedes driver was in the spotlight for wearing a nose stud and getting in trouble with the FIA.

On the other side of the Mercedes garage, George Russell was the big name dropout in Q2 as he struggled with a throttle issue which meant he could only manage 11th place.

Despite his tough qualifying, Verstappen can still seal the F1 world drivers’ crown this weekend if results go his way. Here’s how:

If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes eighth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower

If Verstappen wins without the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes ninth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower without the fastest lap

Any alternative results that don’t fit into those two scenarios and the title fight rolls on to the Japanese GP.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 2 nd October 2022

October 2022 Start time: 1:00pm BST, 8:00pm local time

The 17th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street circuit, gets underway at 8:00pm local time (1:00pm BST) on Sunday 2nd October.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Singapore GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 11:30am ahead of the race start at 1:00pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 11:30am BST, Sunday 2nd October 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Singapore GP here.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Singapore GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Singapore GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel : Channel 4

Start time : 6:30pm BST , Sunday 2nd October 2022

Will the F1 Singapore GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Singapore GP will start at 1:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Singapore GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and humid conditions in Singapore, with a good chance of thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, the same temperature as than the Italian GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Singapore GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 61 laps at the Marina Bay Street circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.706km.

F1 Singapore GP starting grid