Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined Next / Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for mistakes
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Ferrari driver grabbed his ninth pole of the season by beating Sergio Perez by 0.022 seconds, as his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen had to abort his final qualifying lap as he was set to run out of fuel.

The lost lap meant the F1 world championship leader was shuffled back to eighth place which left Verstappen furious with his Red Bull team

Lewis Hamilton was also in the pole position fight but missed out by 0.054s leaving him third on the grid, which still marked his best qualifying result of the season, while the Mercedes driver was in the spotlight for wearing a nose stud and getting in trouble with the FIA. 

On the other side of the Mercedes garage, George Russell was the big name dropout in Q2 as he struggled with a throttle issue which meant he could only manage 11th place. 

Despite his tough qualifying, Verstappen can still seal the F1 world drivers’ crown this weekend if results go his way. Here’s how:

  • If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes eighth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower
  • If Verstappen wins without the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes ninth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower without the fastest lap

Any alternative results that don’t fit into those two scenarios and the title fight rolls on to the Japanese GP.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 2nd October 2022
  • Start time: 1:00pm BST, 8:00pm local time

The 17th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street circuit, gets underway at 8:00pm local time (1:00pm BST) on Sunday 2nd October.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Singapore GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 11:30am ahead of the race start at 1:00pm BST.

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 11:30am BST, Sunday 2nd October 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Singapore GP here

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Singapore GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Singapore GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 2nd October 2022

Will the F1 Singapore GP be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Singapore GP will start at 1:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Singapore GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and humid conditions in Singapore, with a good chance of thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, the same temperature as than the Italian GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Singapore GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 61 laps at the Marina Bay Street circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.706km.

F1 Singapore GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.412  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'49.434 0.022
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.466 0.054
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'49.583 0.171
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'49.966 0.554
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'50.584 1.172
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'51.211 1.799
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'51.395 1.983
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'51.573 2.161
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'51.983 2.571
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'54.012 4.600
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'54.211 4.799
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'54.370 4.958
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'54.380 4.968
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'55.518 6.106
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'56.083 6.671
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'56.226 6.814
18 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'56.337 6.925
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'56.985 7.573
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'57.532 8.120
View full results
shares
comments
Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Previous article

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Next article

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for mistakes

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for mistakes
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Perez penalised but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation Singapore GP
Formula 1

Perez penalised but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation

Ferrari sees two penalties for Perez on Singapore GP safety car infringement Singapore GP
Formula 1

Ferrari sees two penalties for Perez on Singapore GP safety car infringement

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Hamilton won’t “punish himself” for F1 Singapore GP mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton won’t “punish himself” for F1 Singapore GP mistake

Lewis Hamilton says that he won’t punish himself for the mistake that ruined his Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Charles Leclerc admitted he was surprised how Sergio Perez could pull so far clear in the closing stages of Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix after breaking free of DRS range.

Perez penalised but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez penalised but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation

Sergio Perez has kept his Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix victory despite receiving a penalty and a reprimand for two separate safety car rule infringements.

Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP

Sergio Perez blamed a "miscommunication" with the safety car for being investigated for breaching the rules on his way to victory in Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
14 h
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.