Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton summoned over a potential F1 jewellery ban breach Next / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Qualifying report

F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc takes pole as Verstappen is only eighth

Charles Leclerc topped a thrilling wet-to-dry qualifying for Formula 1’s 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, while championship leader Max Verstappen ended up eighth after being told to abandon his final lap.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc takes pole as Verstappen is only eighth

After heavy rain ahead of FP3 had soaked the Marina Bay track and meant that session was cut in half, Q1 began with patches for the layout still very wet but the majority dry.

This meant the frontrunning drivers ran intermediates to get through to Q3 before finally the majority made the switch to slicks – with all cars fuelled to circulate throughout each segment to take advantage of the drying conditions and the major track evolution factor.

Lewis Hamilton led the way early in Q3 with a 1m53.082s that bettered Yuki Tsunoda’s initial leading effort still running the inters.

Hamilton, Leclerc and Fernando Alonso exchanged first place throughout the middle part of Q3, while Verstappen showed rapid pace in the first sector before he regularly lost out with big slides in the still-damp parts of the final sector.

Leclerc’s pole-winning 1m49.412s came with under a minute remaining but his opposition could not depose him at a race where he could lose the 2022 title fight to Verstappen.

Sergio Perez slotted into second, before Hamilton posted a purple second sector to briefly threaten Leclerc’s top spot before he fell back in the final turns.

Carlos Sainz took fourth ahead of Alonso, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly and then came Verstappen.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

He abandoned his two final runs – the first featuring a stunning first sector before a slide at Turn 18 meant he backed off for one final effort.

He was close but not bettering his previous personal best but was ordered to pit and not complete the lap by Red Bull to his clear frustration and confusion.

Kevin Magnussen had like Tsunoda started Q3 on the inters but switched to slicks much earlier than the AlphaTauri runner – the pair ending up ninth and 10th.

Leclerc topped Q2 while running the inters throughout – despite asking his Ferrari team to consider slicks as the track continued to dry.

While this was assessed at all teams, only the Aston Martin cars of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, plus Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu opted to risk the softs.

None of them went quicker than the inter runners, with Vettel blowing what had been a promising final lap by locking both his front wheels and sliding down the Turn 7 escape road.

That left him 14th ahead of Zhou who complained of having “no grip” on his slicks gamble, with Stroll ending up ahead in 12th.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Late jumps up the order from Gasly and Magnussen meant George Russell was shuffled down to a shock elimination in 11th for Mercedes, while Mick Schumacher was the other non-slicks runner to miss out on a Q3 berth.

The Haas driver did set a personal best on his final lap, but could do no better than 13th.

In Q1, the drivers headed out on inters, with the two Mercedes cars queuing at the end of the pitlane waiting for the action to begin – with Magnussen, Leclerc and Alex Albon among the drivers to slide down the escape roads at Turns 8 and 18.

Verstappen also had a big moment sliding towards the wall exiting Turn 17 heading towards the corner underneath the big waterfront grandstand late in the third sector, but held on and went on to top the segment ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc, the last of which did not come in to take a fresh set of inters.

Schumacher’s last-gasp improvement knocked out Valtteri Bottas, with Daniel Ricciardo 17th despite setting a personal best on his final effort.

Esteban Ocon likewise could not find enough late on and ended up a shock 18th ahead of Williams pair Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Full qualifying results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.412    
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'49.434 0.022 0.022
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.466 0.054 0.032
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'49.583 0.171 0.117
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'49.966 0.554 0.383
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'50.584 1.172 0.618
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'51.211 1.799 0.627
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'51.395 1.983 0.184
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'51.573 2.161 0.178
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'51.983 2.571 0.410
View full results
shares
comments
Hamilton summoned over a potential F1 jewellery ban breach
Previous article

Hamilton summoned over a potential F1 jewellery ban breach
Next article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

F1 drivers call for wider pitlanes to avoid injury Singapore GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for wider pitlanes to avoid injury

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus
Formula 1

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

Latest news

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 for filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole

Charles Leclerc feared he had thrown away Singapore Grand Prix pole position with mistakes on his final lap in Formula 1 qualifying in a nervous end to the session.

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying

George Russell was left frustrated after a mysterious handling issue during qualifying for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix saw him fail to progress to Q3 and left him stranded 11th on the grid.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.