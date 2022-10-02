Live: F1 Singapore GP commentary and updates

Charles Leclerc took pole for the 2022 edition of the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, capitalising when concerns over fuel ended Max Verstappen's chances of snatching it late on.

Verstappen can win the title if he takes victory in Singapore and Leclerc finishes lower than eighth, but thousands of other permutations will apply once the 61-lap race begins.

Sergio Perez starts on the front row in a closely contested battle for pole, as Lewis Hamilton was half a tenth away from the pole time. He starts in third, alongside Carlos Sainz.