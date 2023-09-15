Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: Red Bull pace "worse than expected" in Singapore F1 practice Next / Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

After his battling performance to grab a podium finish behind the Red Bulls in Italy, Sainz has once again ended Friday quickest having edged ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc by 0.018s in second practice in Singapore.

Meanwhile the dominant Red Bull squad had a low-key Friday, its misbehaving RB19 struggling with oversteer to leave Sergio Perez seventh and Max Verstappen eighth in FP2.

That saw George Russell push his Mercedes to third ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso late in the session, with the other Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

Lando Norris, with the upgraded McLaren, took sixth at the end of Friday’s running in front of both Red Bulls, as Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) rounded out the top 10.

Off the track, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has been given a written warning by the FIA for discriminatory remarks made about Perez.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Singapore GP starts at 9pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 16 September 2023
Start time: 9pm local time – 2pm BST

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Singapore GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 1:00pm BST 16 September 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Singapore GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 7:30pm BST 16 September 2023

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Singapore GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Singapore GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Singapore?

Hot and humid conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying in Singapore. The temperature is set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with low chance of rain.

FP2 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'32.120   197.859
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27 +0.018 0.018 197.820
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25 +0.235 0.217 197.355
4 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25 +0.358 0.123 197.093
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +0.465 0.107 196.865
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23 +0.591 0.126 196.598
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23 +0.692 0.101 196.384
8 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23 +0.732 0.040 196.299
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 25 +0.897 0.165 195.951
10 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 +0.985 0.088 195.766
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 22 +1.019 0.034 195.694
12 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 +1.165 0.146 195.388
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25 +1.241 0.076 195.229
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25 +1.270 0.029 195.168
15 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23 +1.341 0.071 195.020
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 +1.357 0.016 194.987
17 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 +1.455 0.098 194.782
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24 +1.704 0.249 194.265
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 28 +2.207 0.503 193.229
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 5 +3.438 1.231 190.740
View full results  

FP1 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'33.350   195.252
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24 +0.078 0.078 195.089
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 22 +0.126 0.048 194.989
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24 +0.172 0.046 194.893
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21 +0.190 0.018 194.855
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25 +0.345 0.155 194.533
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22 +0.375 0.030 194.471
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 28 +0.624 0.249 193.955
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 25 +0.692 0.068 193.815
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 24 +0.716 0.024 193.766
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25 +1.218 0.502 192.737
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 23 +1.289 0.071 192.592
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 19 +1.307 0.018 192.556
14 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 +1.452 0.145 192.261
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 23 +1.537 0.085 192.089
16 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 +1.544 0.007 192.075
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 22 +1.635 0.091 191.891
18 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 +2.106 0.471 190.944
19 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22 +2.124 0.018 190.908
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 24 +2.428 0.304 190.302
View full results  
shares
comments

Verstappen: Red Bull pace "worse than expected" in Singapore F1 practice

Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”

Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”

Formula 1
Italian GP

Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia” Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more  F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout

IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren

IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren

F1 Formula 1

IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren

Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show

Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show

Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe