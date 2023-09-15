F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

After his battling performance to grab a podium finish behind the Red Bulls in Italy, Sainz has once again ended Friday quickest having edged ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc by 0.018s in second practice in Singapore.

Meanwhile the dominant Red Bull squad had a low-key Friday, its misbehaving RB19 struggling with oversteer to leave Sergio Perez seventh and Max Verstappen eighth in FP2.

That saw George Russell push his Mercedes to third ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso late in the session, with the other Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

Lando Norris, with the upgraded McLaren, took sixth at the end of Friday’s running in front of both Red Bulls, as Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) rounded out the top 10.

Off the track, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has been given a written warning by the FIA for discriminatory remarks made about Perez.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Singapore GP starts at 9pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 16 September 2023

Start time: 9pm local time – 2pm BST

How can I watch F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Singapore GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 1:00pm BST 16 September 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Singapore GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 7:30pm BST 16 September 2023

Will F1 Singapore GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Singapore GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Singapore?

Hot and humid conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying in Singapore. The temperature is set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with low chance of rain.

