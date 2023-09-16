Live: F1 Singapore GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying.
Max Verstappen will be hunting his first Marina Bay victory this weekend, having scored an historic 10th consecutive F1 win last time out in Italy.
It hosted arguably his worst performance of the season last year, when he went off and could only recover to seventh.
Ferrari led Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc topping FP1 as lizards caused disruption, before team-mate Carlos Sainz was quickest in the second practice session.
Singapore GP final practice starts at 10:30am BST, followed by qualifying at 2:00pm BST.
By: Megan White, Lewis Duncan, James Newbold
1. Sainz, Ferrari
2. Russell, Mercedes
3. Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Norris, McLaren
5. Hamilton, Mercedes
6. Magnussen, Haas
7. Alonso, Aston Martin
8. Ocon, Alpine
9. Hulkenberg, Haas
10. Lawson, AlphaTauri
