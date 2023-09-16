Subscribe
Live: F1 Singapore GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying.

Max Verstappen will be hunting his first Marina Bay victory this weekend, having scored an historic 10th consecutive F1 win last time out in Italy.

It hosted arguably his worst performance of the season last year, when he went off and could only recover to seventh.

Ferrari led Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc topping FP1 as lizards caused disruption, before team-mate Carlos Sainz was quickest in the second practice session.

Singapore GP final practice starts at 10:30am BST, followed by qualifying at 2:00pm BST.

By: Megan White, Lewis Duncan, James Newbold

Summary

Summary

  • Sainz claims pole from Russell (Mercedes) by 0.072s with his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc third
  • Verstappen misses Q3 and starts P11, as Red Bull fail to reach Q3 for the first time since Sochi 2018       
  • Out in Q2: Verstappen, Gasly, Perez, Albon, Tsunoda
  • Out in Q1: Bottas, Piastri, Sargeant, Zhou, Stroll 
  • Stewards to investigate Verstappen for possible impeding of Tsunoda in Q2
  • Stroll escapes huge crash in final corner of Q1 without injury
Leaderboard

1. Sainz, Ferrari 
2. Russell, Mercedes
3. Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Norris, McLaren
5. Hamilton, Mercedes
6. Magnussen, Haas
7. Alonso, Aston Martin
8. Ocon, Alpine
9.  Hulkenberg, Haas
10. Lawson, AlphaTauri
Status: Stopped
Thank you as always for joining us on the live text commentary. We'll be back tomorrow to bring you all the updates as they happen in Singapore. Until then, goodbye!
Plenty of talking points to come from that thrilling qualifying then, chief among them the growing prospect that Red Bull may not after all sweep the 2023 F1 season. Can any of the 10 cars to start ahead of Verstappen repel the runaway championship leader in tomorrow's race?
Here's the full report from a remarkable qualifying session in Singapore as Carlos Sainz snared pole and Max Verstappen could only muster P11: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-singapore-gp-qualy/10521123/
Verstappen's woes may not end with his Q2 elimination though, as he's set to be investigated for multiple instances of impeding. We await news from the stewards on what the outcome of those will be.
Aston Martin has confirmed that after a precautionary assessment at the medical centre, Stoll has been cleared by the on-site medical team and returned to the team at the track.
It's a fourth pole of the year then for Ferrari, which puts it in good stead to be the team to deny Red Bull its 100% record. But you can bet George Russell will have a thing or two to say about that, starting alongside Sainz from the front row.
A dramatic qualifying in Singapore comes to an end then. Stroll's crash, Verstappen's elimination in Q2 and the late effort from Russell to split the Ferraris. Excitement overdrive!
Hamilton is fifth ahead of a standout effort from Magnussen, who beats a subdued Alonso into sixth. Ocon is eighth ahead of Hulkenberg in the second Haas, while Lawson rounds out the top 10, 1.2s down on Sainz.
Two pole positions in a row for Sainz then, with Russell making it a very close run thing. The top three split by just 0.079s, as Norris slots into fourth two tenths shy.
Russell mounts a last gap effort to snatch second from Leclerc by 0.007s, but is 0.072s down on the on-form Sainz who takes his fifth F1 pole.
Sainz improves by 0.186s, and it looks to be just enough to snatch pole as Leclerc also improves - falling just 0.079s shy.
The final runs now begin. Can Leclerc usurp Sainz, or will another team make a play for the front row?
If there was time for any set-up tweaks, they would have had to be completed in double quick order. Cars are heading back out again to start their all-important final runs.
With the first runs complete, everybody is back in the pits. Can Ferrari lock out the front row to give themselves a best chance of a first win since Austria last July?
Sainz took only the fourth pole position of his career last time out - could he make it a fifth in double quick order? Leclerc has never been beaten by a team-mate in qualifying here, but the Monegasque will have to dig deep to overturn his 0.251s deficit.
Norris is third, ahead of Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Lawson.
There's the opening gambit from Sainz, a 1m31.170s. Leclerc is unable to beat it, sliding into second with a 1m31.421s.
As the only Red Bull driver in the shootout, how high can Lawson go? The Kiwi has shown he's a rapid learner, but this has been a seriously impressive showing.
We're underway for Q3. Thankfully for Leclerc, the stewards have decreed that no further action will be faced for his failure to slow under yellows in Q2.
A remarkable seven different constructors will contest Q3, and none of them are a Red Bull. Can Ferrari keep up their perfect weekend to date?
A first visit to Q3 then for Lawson, who continues to improve by the round. He ensured that Verstappen didn't make it to the shootout, while Gasly, Perez, Albon and Tsunoda also missed out.
To recap, the order in Q2 was Sainz ahead of Russell, Alonso and Magnussen. Norris was fifth, making it five different manufacturers in the top five, while Hulkenberg made it two Haas cars in Q3 in a superb comeback after a galling Monza. Leclerc, Hamilton, Ocon and Lawson completed the top 10.
Leclerc meanwhile has been noted for failing to slow under yellows caused by Perez's spin. Could he face sanction for that?
Replays show Perez got it all wrong through Turn 2 and then had a lazy spin at Turn 3, where Verstappen had a boot full of opposite lock that he had to correct before stamping on the throttle. Hopes of completing the 100% winning record in 2023 now look perilous for Red Bull.
Both Red Bulls missing the cut for Q3 - that last happened at Sochi in 2018, according to Sean Kelly on Twitter.
Verstappen is visibly frustrated and doesn't even wait for his car to be pushed back to the garage before hopping out and storming down to the weigh bridge.
Sainz goes fastest in Q2, moving ahead of Russell, but the big story is Verstappen will not be part of the pole shootout. He's only 11th, and Perez misses out too, languishing down in 13th. "Absolutely shocking experience," grumbles Verstappen over the radio.
Lawson bumps Verstappen by 0.007s!
Perez, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Albon and Tsunoda are the five in danger, remember, with Verstappen on the bubble.
There's all sorts of overtaking shenanigans going on here as drivers creep round on their warmup laps trying not to overheat their tyres. Verstappen, the stewards confirm, was the driver who is alleged to have impeded Tsunoda. That's another one that will be investigated after the session.
And just like that, en-mass, everybody emerges in one big gaggle for the final runs.
After the first runs then, Verstappen is on the bubble in tenth with Perez just outside the Q3 cutoff in 11th. Could the RB19s be in danger?
Tsunoda bailed on his first run as he got stuck behind a Red Bull in the first sector.
Russell is on it today! He goes fastest of all on a 1m31.743s, taking advantage of a nearly empty track with most of the field back in the pits after their first runs. Hamilton goes fifth between Norris and Leclerc.
Only Tsunoda and the two Mercedes are yet to set a time, with Alonso currently fastest from Sainz, Norris and Leclerc.
Both Alpines have also usurped the Red Bulls on their first runs. Verstappen is shuffled down to eighth, ahead of Perez, with Hulkenberg on the bubble in tenth.
A 1m31.951s from Norris then puts him into the top spot before Sainz surges ahead on a 1m31.893s. Then into first goes Alonso! It's a storming 1m31.835s for the Aston driver.
Verstappen is the first man to set a time on a 1m32.307s, but it's immediately beaten by Magnussen on 1m32.170s.
With five fewer cars in this session, will we see fewer traffic issues down at the final chicane this time around?
Perez heads the field out of the pitlane, with Verstappen following behind.
