Subscribe
Previous / F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen heads Alonso in FP2 Next / Why Ferrari’s new F1 sidepods are not a straight Red Bull copy
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in Spanish Grand Prix Friday practice in Barcelona, the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen was fastest in both FP1 and FP2, but Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso got to within 0.17s of the championship leader in the latter.

Read Also:

Spanish Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 32 1'14.606     224.620
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 32 1'15.374 0.768 0.768 222.331
3 France Esteban Ocon 28 1'15.418 0.812 0.044 222.201
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 27 1'15.504 0.898 0.086 221.948
5 France Pierre Gasly 27 1'15.545 0.939 0.041 221.828
6 Spain Fernando Alonso 24 1'15.547 0.941 0.002 221.822
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 22 1'15.689 1.083 0.142 221.406
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc 28 1'15.694 1.088 0.005 221.391
9 Spain Carlos Sainz 27 1'15.726 1.120 0.032 221.297
10 United Kingdom George Russell 32 1'15.753 1.147 0.027 221.218
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris 25 1'15.783 1.177 0.030 221.131
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 29 1'15.845 1.239 0.062 220.950
13 China Zhou Guanyu 24 1'15.906 1.300 0.061 220.773
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 27 1'15.915 1.309 0.009 220.746
15 Canada Lance Stroll 25 1'15.939 1.333 0.024 220.677
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas 24 1'15.978 1.372 0.039 220.563
17 Australia Oscar Piastri 26 1'16.353 1.747 0.375 219.480
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 28 1'16.461 1.855 0.108 219.170
19 United States Logan Sargeant 30 1'16.506 1.900 0.045 219.041
20 Thailand Alex Albon 28 1'16.630 2.024 0.124 218.687
View full results

What happened in Spanish GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen went to the top of the times five minutes into the session, setting 1m16.583s on the Pirelli prototype tyre, which will make its race debut at Silverstone.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez briefly beat him with his first flying lap of 1m16.420s on medium-compound rubber, but Verstappen topped that with 1m15.945s, almost half a second clear.

Just after the halfway point of the session Verstappen switched to the softs, unleashing 1m14.606s, putting him 0.768s clear of Perez.

As in Monaco, Esteban Ocon was best of the rest for Alpine, eight tenths down on Verstappen and less than a tenth clear of an impressive Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri).

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) was fifth fastest but collided with Logan Sargeant’s Williams at the Turn 10 hairpin. Alonso was sixth for Aston, just under a second off the pace, head of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

The Ferrari duo were eighth and ninth, with Charles Leclerc fractionally faster running the old sidepods than Carlos Sainz, who was using the new Red Bull-style setup. George Russell rounded out the top 10 in the updated Mercedes, two spots ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Spanish Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 34 1'13.907     226.744
2 Spain Fernando Alonso 30 1'14.077 0.170 0.170 226.224
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 31 1'14.177 0.270 0.100 225.919
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 30 1'14.219 0.312 0.042 225.791
5 France Esteban Ocon 30 1'14.242 0.335 0.023 225.721
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc 32 1'14.246 0.339 0.004 225.709
7 Spain Carlos Sainz 32 1'14.274 0.367 0.028 225.624
8 United Kingdom George Russell 31 1'14.392 0.485 0.118 225.266
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas 32 1'14.448 0.541 0.056 225.096
10 France Pierre Gasly 29 1'14.457 0.550 0.009 225.069
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 31 1'14.549 0.642 0.092 224.791
12 Australia Oscar Piastri 30 1'14.583 0.676 0.034 224.689
13 China Zhou Guanyu 29 1'14.585 0.678 0.002 224.683
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris 30 1'14.694 0.787 0.109 224.355
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 24 1'14.713 0.806 0.019 224.298
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 33 1'14.785 0.878 0.072 224.082
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 34 1'14.840 0.933 0.055 223.917
18 Canada Lance Stroll 31 1'15.010 1.103 0.170 223.410
19 Thailand Alex Albon 32 1'15.056 1.149 0.046 223.273
20 United States Logan Sargeant 33 1'15.415 1.508 0.359 222.210
View full results

What happened in Spanish GP Free Practice 2?

Verstappen set the early benchmark on prototype tyre at 1m15.655s before Sainz took P1 with 1m14.999s, versus Leclerc’s 1m15.600s, both set on soft tyres.

Verstappen didn’t stay in third for long, slinging on a set of mediums and going fastest on 1m14.968s, just 0.031s faster than Sainz despite a scruffy lap.

Sainz responded by jumping to a new set of softs, producing 1m14.274s, before Verstappen put him in his place with a 1m13.907s. Alonso took second with the fastest final sector time, just 0.17s away from Verstappen overall.

Read Also:

Nico Hulkenberg kept Haas’s strong form going by taking P3, 0.27s down on Verstappen, and ahead of Perez, Ocon and the Ferraris – with Leclerc ahead of Sainz.

Russell was eighth this time, ahead of Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Hamilton.

shares
comments

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen heads Alonso in FP2

Why Ferrari’s new F1 sidepods are not a straight Red Bull copy
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal  Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe