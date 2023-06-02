Subscribe
Previous / F1 teams report porpoising return in Barcelona, expected to be track-specific Next / F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen heads Alonso in FP2
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Alonso would have led F1 Monaco GP without extra pitstop, says Aston

Aston Martin's computer systems showed that Fernando Alonso would likely have led Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix if he had pitted for intermediate tyres the first time.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Alonso was in a fight for victory with Max Verstappen during last weekend's race, and had a clear opportunity to move to the front during the critical pitstop phase as the rain came in.

However, when Alonso did go for his first stop, he elected to stick to slicks as he and the team were sceptical that the rain would last.

The move proved to be an error, as the downpour got immediately worse. Alonso had to make a second stop for inters just one lap after swapping his hard tyres for mediums, shortly after Verstappen made his own switch to the green sidewalled rubber.

The Aston pit call prompted intense interest after the race about what would have happened if Alonso had gone for inters straight away, and whether or not he and the team missed a chance to take the lead.

Asked by Autosport at the Spanish Grand Prix what Aston Martin's own data said in its post-weekend analysis, its team principal Mike Krack has revealed that it predicted Alonso would almost certainly have moved in front.

PLUS: Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

"The computer system says that if we had gone to inters, we would have probably come in front of Max," explained Krack. "But that does not mean we would have won the race.

"So, in the full benefit of hindsight, that would have been the case. But when you make these decisions, you have to rely on the data that you have."

Alonso himself has stood by the call he and Aston Martin made, with Krack clear that what happened last weekend will not trigger the team to take more risks in the future.

Asked if he anticipated the team being more aggressive on strategy from now on, he said: "If aggressive means gambling, the answer is clearly no. We are not gamblers.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves the pits after a stop

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves the pits after a stop

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"We are a data-driven team. We look at all the information we're having. So, if that is what you mean, then the answer is clear."

While with the benefit of hindsight Aston Martin would have done something different, Alonso thinks it unfair the squad was criticised for what it did.

"What I don't like in F1 is that we see always the negatives and we always see everything very easy from the sofa," he said.

Read Also:

"I tell you an example: if we stopped for inters, this week we will only talk about the wrong decision of Red Bull because they stopped one lap too late with Max.

"We will never say that Aston Martin was very brave and chose the right tyre. We will only talk that Red Bull chose the wrong tyre and stopped Max one lap later.

"This is just the mentality of F1, the unlimited search for perfection which is not possible to reach sometimes."

Krack said that facing such criticisms was part and parcel of being a leading team in F1.

"That is the nature of F1, and it is something we have to live with," he said. "We are exposed.

"We want it to be reported when everything runs well, so we have to accept if reports are coming out that things could have been better. It's not really a drama."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 teams report porpoising return in Barcelona, expected to be track-specific

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen heads Alonso in FP2
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

Formula 1
Spanish GP

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism

Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso says P2 on F1 Spanish GP grid possible even with floor damage

Alonso says P2 on F1 Spanish GP grid possible even with floor damage

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Alonso says P2 on F1 Spanish GP grid possible even with floor damage Alonso says P2 on F1 Spanish GP grid possible even with floor damage

Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates

Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

Formula 1

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters

Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters Aston Martin: Alonso wouldn’t have won Monaco GP going straight to inters

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Latest news

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal  Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe