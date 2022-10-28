F1 Mexican GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Due to the 2023 Pirelli tyre test in FP2, Russell stormed to top spot having been permitted to start the session on the 2022 tyres after missing first practice for the rookie running to take place.

The Mercedes driver duly led the times with a 1m19.970s set on the soft tyres, 0.828s faster than nearest rival Yuki Tsunoda who also used the 2022 soft tyres.

Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton headed the 2023 tyre test-only runners in fourth overall in front of Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at Turn 7 midway through FP2, suffering extensive damage to the rear of his F1 car.

But the main talking point of the day came from the FIA’s reports into the cost cap breaches, with Red Bull handed a $7 million fine and the loss of 10% of its aerodynamic testing allowance. Aston Martin picked up a $450,000 fine for its procedural breach of the cost cap.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Mexican Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Mexican GP starts at 3pm local time (9pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 29th October 2022

Start time: 3pm local time – 9pm BST

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Mexican GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Mexican GP qualifying coverage starting at 8:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 8:00pm BST 29th October 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Mexican GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Mexican GP at 12:30pm GMT on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 12:30pm GMT 30th October 2022

Marshals remove the car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, from the circuit after a crash in FP2 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Mexican GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Mexican GP qualifying will start at 9:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez?

Warm but cloudy weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is set to be 24 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, seven degrees colder than United States GP qualifying last time out.

Full Mexican GP FP2 results:

Full Mexican GP FP1 results: