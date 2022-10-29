Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Mexican GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Next / The advantage handed to Mercedes over Red Bull and Ferrari in Mexican GP practice
Formula 1 News

How catering costs contributed to Red Bull’s F1 budget cap overspend

Christian Horner has explained how catering costs played a role in Red Bull’s Formula 1 budget overspend in 2021, saying there was a “difference of opinion” with the FIA.

Luke Smith
By:
How catering costs contributed to Red Bull’s F1 budget cap overspend

The FIA announced on Friday in Mexico that it had struck an Accepted Breach Agreement with Red Bull after finding the team had exceeded the $145 million budget cap last year. Red Bull was fined $7m and docked 10% of its aerodynamic testing time in the next 12 months.

Red Bull fiercely denied throughout the saga that it had spent beyond the budget cap, but said on Friday that it accepted the FIA’s proposal in the best interests of F1, ensuring the case did not drag on.

The FIA’s ruling detailed a number of areas where Red Bull had wrongly excluded costs, which led to an overspend of £1.8m.

One of these was catering, which emerged as one of the areas that had been interpreted differently when news first broke out that Red Bull may have breached the budget cap.

Speaking on Friday in Mexico, Red Bull team boss Horner acknowledged that “a lot has been made” about the catering allowance, joking that it had been suggested “we gave our staff too much food this year.”

He went on to explain that Red Bull thought catering costs were excluded from the budget cap as it is a company-wide benefit and not something solely related to the F1 team. 

“Catering within Red Bull has always been a benefit that’s been provided by the group, a benefit of working within the Red Bull group that free food and beverage has always been provided,” said Horner.

“Therefore, as something as a Red Bull policy, we viewed it as something of an excluded cost. Aggressive, but we felt acceptable.

“The FIA took a different viewpoint on that, and said that food was not excludable. Fair enough. But what was included was the entire catering bill of our entire company, so £1.4m worth of food, drink, coffees.

“Red Bull Powertrains had nothing to do with Red Bull Racing until this year, and their costs are included. So a difference of opinion on how that was applied.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Horner explained a number of other areas that Red Bull believed could be excluded from the budget cap spend, causing its submission that was over £3m below the budget cap to be deemed as going £1.8m over.

One was a tax inclusion that Red Bull did not put as part of its submission which would have covered £1.4m of the breach, reducing it to just over £400k, while a change in the status back in June would also have been worth a further £1.2m had Red Bull been able to resubmit, according to Horner.

Sick pay was another area that Horner said the team had disagreed with the FIA’s interpretation, with Red Bull excluding payments made to staff whose illness meant they did not work with the race team.

“We always took a view that we wanted to support our members of staff in sickness and in health,” he said. “Members of staff who have been on long-term sick, we have supported them, as we will continue to do in the future.

“We felt sick pay, because the role played no function in the grand prix team for a period of eight months was an excludable cost. Unfortunately, the regulations can be interpreted in two ways.

“Had the person died, which thankfully they didn’t, the cost would have been excludable. Thankfully they didn’t die, but therefore the cost was included for that person.”

Read Also:

The final big area that Horner claimed Red Bull and the FIA had disagreed on was the interpretation related to outgoing staff, who were placed on projects outside of the F1 team but still had their wages included in the cost cap calculations.

“We had a senior member of staff on a lock-in contract, a fixed term contract, that was offered a Hollywood-style offer from another team,” Horner explained.

“At that point, you can see that their heart and mind is not within your company, and so they were transferred from the Formula 1 activity into our advanced technology activity.

“The individual then left the company from there, but the time that was not spent in Formula 1 activity was included in the cap. So again, something that we vehemently felt was an excludable cost.”

shares
comments
F1 Mexican GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

F1 Mexican GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

The advantage handed to Mercedes over Red Bull and Ferrari in Mexican GP practice

The advantage handed to Mercedes over Red Bull and Ferrari in Mexican GP practice
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
F1 teams bring tech updates to manage Mexico’s high-altitude challenge Mexico City GP
Formula 1

F1 teams bring tech updates to manage Mexico’s high-altitude challenge

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of F1 cost cap penalty on Red Bull
Formula 1

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of F1 cost cap penalty on Red Bull

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner believes Red Bull won’t breach 2022 F1 cost cap
Formula 1

Horner believes Red Bull won’t breach 2022 F1 cost cap

Full FIA report on Red Bull F1 cost cap breach and penalty Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Full FIA report on Red Bull F1 cost cap breach and penalty

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Mexico City GP Plus
Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

Latest news

McLaren: Red Bull F1 cost cap penalty “not harsh enough”
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Red Bull F1 cost cap penalty “not harsh enough”

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has welcomed a successful conclusion to the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap process, but says that Red Bull's penalty was not harsh enough.

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal
General General

France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal

Team France clinched the first gold medal of the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games with victory in the GT Cup ahead of Germany and the United Kingdom at Paul Ricard.

Horner believes Red Bull won’t breach 2022 F1 cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner believes Red Bull won’t breach 2022 F1 cost cap

Christian Horner believes an absence of one-off items that had an impact in 2021 will help Red Bull stay under the 2022 Formula 1 cost cap.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
2 h
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.