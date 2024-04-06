All Series
Formula 1 Japanese GP

F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The world champion led a Red Bull 1-2 in qualifying with a dominant display as he looks to bounce back from retiring from the Australian GP due to a brake issue.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was Red Bull’s closest challenger, 0.292s off pole, and he will line up third on the grid for Sunday’s race in Suzuka.

Australian GP winner Carlos Sainz claimed fourth for Ferrari ahead of fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso in fifth for Aston Martin and the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri in sixth.

Lewis Hamilton led the Mercedes charge down in seventh with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc eighth after the Ferrari driver completed just one run in Q3 having lost a set of soft tyres due to a poor lap in the first part of qualifying.

George Russell will start from ninth for Mercedes as home hero Yuki Tsunoda sneaked into the top 10 at the expense of his RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was the biggest disappointment in qualifying as he was knocked out in Q1 and will start in 16th.

When is the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 7 April 2024
  • Start time: 2pm local time/6am BST

The fourth round of the 2024 F1 season, the Japanese GP, gets under way at 2pm local time on Sunday 7 April.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, is interviewed in Parc Ferme

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, is interviewed in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch the F1 Japanese GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Japanese GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 5:00am BST, ahead of the race start at 6:00am BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 5:00am BST, Sunday 7 April 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Japanese GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Japanese GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Japanese GP at 12:30pm GMT on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 7 April 2024

Will the F1 Japanese GP be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Japanese GP will start at 5:45am BST on BBC 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Japanese GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunny, dry and warm conditions in Suzuka, with low winds and a very small chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Japanese GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of the Suzuka circuit, covering a total race distance of 307.471km.

F1 Japanese GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'28.197

 237.028
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.066

1'28.263

 236.851
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.292

1'28.489

 236.246
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.485

1'28.682

 235.732
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.489

1'28.686

 235.721
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.563

1'28.760

 235.525
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.569

1'28.766

 235.509
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.589

1'28.786

 235.456
9 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.811

1'29.008

 234.868
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.216

1'29.413

 233.804
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.275

1'29.472

 233.650
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.297

1'29.494

 233.593
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.396

1'29.593

 233.335
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.517

1'29.714

 233.020
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.619

1'29.816

 232.755
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.827

1'30.024

 232.218
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.922

1'30.119

 231.973
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.934

1'30.131

 231.942
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.942

1'30.139

 231.921
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.946

1'30.143

 231.911
View full results  

Previous article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Japanese GP
Next article Leclerc: No answer for "once in a season" Japan F1 qualifying struggle

