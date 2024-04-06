F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Japanese GP

After every F1 qualifying session, Autosport each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen 4-0 Sergio PErez 1 Bahrain 5 (+0.358s in Q3) 1 Saudi Arabia 3 (+0.335s in Q3) 1 Australia 3 (+0.359s in Q3) 1 Japan 2 (+0.066s in Q3)

Lewis Hamilton 1-3 George Russell 9 (+0.225s in Q3) Bahrain 3 8 (+0.144s in Q3) Saudi Arabia 7 11 (+0.059s in Q2) Australia 7 7 Japan 9 (+0.242s in Q3)

Charles Leclerc 1-2 Carlos Sainz 2 Bahrain 4 (+0.100s in Q3) 5 (+0.250s in Q3) Australia 2 8 (+0.104s in Q3) Japan 4

Charles Leclerc 1-0 Oliver Bearman 2 Saudi Arabia 11 (+0.530s in Q2)

Lando Norris 3-1 Oscar Piastri 7 Bahrain 8 (+0.069s in Q3) 6 (+0.043s in Q3) Saudi Arabia 5 4 Australia 6 (+0.257s in Q3) 3 Japan 6 (+0.271s in Q3)

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso 3-1 Lance Stroll 6 Bahrain 12 (+0.399s in Q2) 4 Saudi Arabia 10 (+0.726s in Q3) 10 (+0.480s in Q3) Australia 9 5 Japan 16 +(0.770s in Q1)

Pierre Gasly 0-4 Esteban Ocon 20 (+0.155s in Q1) Bahrain 19 18 (+0.004s in Q1) Saudi Arabia 17 17 (+0.365s in Q1) Australia 15 17 (+0.308s in Q1) Japan 15

Alexander Albon 3-0 Logan Sargeant 13 Bahrain 18 (+0.373s in Q1) 12 Saudi Arabia 19 (+0.419s in Q1) 12 Australia DNS 14 Japan 19 (+0.176s in Q1)

Yuki Tsunoda 4-0 Daniel Ricciardo 11 Bahrain 14 (+0.149s in Q2) 9 Saudi Arabia 14 (+0.461s in Q2) 8 Australia 18 (+1.297s in Q1) 10 Japan 11 (+0.055s in Q2)

Valtteri Bottas 4-0 Zhou Guanyu 16 Bahrain 17 (+0.001s in Q1) 16 Saudi Arabia - (no lap time – crash in FP3) 13 Australia 20 (+0.848s in Q1) 13 Japan 20 (+0.541s in Q1)

Haas