Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates

Red Bull locked out the front row of the grid in qualifying, with Max Verstappen on pole once again. It will be on the chasing pack to catch the reigning world champions, with McLaren’s Lando Norris starting at the head of that group in third place.

The majority of the F1 paddock sees the Japan race as a place where the true pecking order will be revealed due to Suzuka’s characteristics and demands on the cars.

The Japanese GP starts at 6am BST.