Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates
The fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season concludes with the main event of the Japanese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
Red Bull locked out the front row of the grid in qualifying, with Max Verstappen on pole once again. It will be on the chasing pack to catch the reigning world champions, with McLaren’s Lando Norris starting at the head of that group in third place.
The majority of the F1 paddock sees the Japan race as a place where the true pecking order will be revealed due to Suzuka’s characteristics and demands on the cars.
The Japanese GP starts at 6am BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
"What's the gap ahead? It looks like we lost even more time," says Hamilton.
Mercedes blame a slow in-lap for the loss.
Trending
Latest news
Mercedes: F1 quirk that makes ‘no sense’ offers clues to W15’s real fault
Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus
Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review
Latest videos
F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Review – Normal Service Resumed
F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Review – Normal Service Resumed
Is Ferrari's F1 Revolution Closing the Gap to Red Bull?
Is Ferrari's F1 Revolution Closing the Gap to Red Bull?
McLaren unveils first one-off F1 2024 livery for Japan GP
McLaren unveils first one-off F1 2024 livery for Japan GP
Top Comments