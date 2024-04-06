All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Leclerc: No answer for "once in a season" Japan F1 qualifying struggle

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc does not “have an answer” for a Formula 1 session that happens only “once in a season” after struggling in qualifying for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc, renowned for his one-lap pace, was only eighth fastest as he lapped 0.589 seconds slower than polesitter Max Verstappen while outgoing Scuderia team-mate Carlos Sainz ranked fourth.

But the Monegasque was at a loss to explain the disappointing performance on his side of the garage, implying that it was just a freak episode that only happens “once in a season” as the fundamentals of the SF-24 car felt sound enough.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Leclerc explained: “It's one of those sessions maybe you get it once in a season. But it's definitely not a good feeling.

“Everything feels okay, the balance is not way off - we can always improve a little bit like every qualifying.

“If I rely on the feeling at the end of the lap, I'm like, ‘OK, this is quite a good lap’. And then you look at the [leader] board and you are a second off.

“So, when this happens, normally we look more at tyres and the way you bring the tyres to temperature. I've tried many different things today and it didn't work.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Leclerc added that, while he was lacking answers for now, Ferrari should be able to bank on improved race pace.

He continued: “Any of the things I've tried [didn’t work]. So, for now, I don't have the answer.

“However, the positive thing, if we have to find one, is that our race pace looks a bit stronger.

“But on a track like this, qualifying position is extremely important. Today, we didn't do a good job.”

Leclerc had run out of sequence in Q3, setting his final flying lap comparatively early in the session to leave himself at the mercy of track evolution.

However, even compared to his rivals’ banker laps, he was only seventh fastest before getting bumped one place.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Asked whether a more conventional plan would have helped, Leclerc replied: “Not many people improved... I really don't think so.

“From Q1 to Q3, it hasn't been a strong session. Already the first lap in Q1 I was like, ‘The feeling is quite OK’.

“So, normally when it is the case, the time comes with it. Today, it has been completely the opposite. So, we've got to look into it.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Next article Alonso: Aston Martin F1 upgrades provided "unexpected" pace in Japan qualifying

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake

Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake
Russell explains how low-fuel runs expose Mercedes F1 inconsistency

Russell explains how low-fuel runs expose Mercedes F1 inconsistency

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Russell explains how low-fuel runs expose Mercedes F1 inconsistency
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton
Leclerc: Ferrari "lacking a little bit of pace" to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole

Leclerc: Ferrari "lacking a little bit of pace" to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Leclerc: Ferrari "lacking a little bit of pace" to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint

Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint
Norris "fighting a losing battle" against quicker Ferrari F1 cars in Japan

Norris "fighting a losing battle" against quicker Ferrari F1 cars in Japan

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Norris "fighting a losing battle" against quicker Ferrari F1 cars in Japan
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Latest news

Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP
MotoGP insists feeder classes won't become like F1's under Liberty ownership

MotoGP insists feeder classes won't become like F1's under Liberty ownership

MGP MotoGP
MotoGP insists feeder classes won't become like F1's under Liberty ownership
Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe