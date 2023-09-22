F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more 

After losing his record F1 wins streak and Red Bull’s 100% victory run in 2023, Verstappen bounced back by topping both Friday practice sessions, going quickest in FP2 by 0.320s from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris continued McLaren’s encouraging gains by taking third, ahead of Singapore GP winner Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari, as Mercedes’ Geroge Russell rounded out the top five.

But it was a difficult day for Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez who was a second off the pace down in ninth, as he struggled with car balance around Suzuka.

Lewis Hamilton also had a low-key day for Mercedes as he finished FP2 in 14th, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly caused an early end to the session after crashing at Degner 2.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Japanese GP starts at 3pm local time (7am BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 23 September 2023

Start time: 3pm local time – 7am BST

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Japanese GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Japanese GP qualifying coverage starting at 6:00am BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Start time: 6:00am BST 23 September 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, alongside Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Japanese GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Japanese GP at 11:10am BST on Saturday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 11:10am BST 23 September 2023

Will F1 Japanese GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Japanese GP qualifying will start at 7:00am BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Suzuka?

Hot and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at Suzuka. The temperature is set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very low chance of rain.

Japanese Grand Prix FP2 Results

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 Results