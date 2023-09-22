Subscribe
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more 

Max Verstappen topped the Friday practice times for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

After losing his record F1 wins streak and Red Bull’s 100% victory run in 2023, Verstappen bounced back by topping both Friday practice sessions, going quickest in FP2 by 0.320s from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris continued McLaren’s encouraging gains by taking third, ahead of Singapore GP winner Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari, as Mercedes’ Geroge Russell rounded out the top five. 

But it was a difficult day for Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez who was a second off the pace down in ninth, as he struggled with car balance around Suzuka. 

Lewis Hamilton also had a low-key day for Mercedes as he finished FP2 in 14th, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly caused an early end to the session after crashing at Degner 2.  

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Japanese Grand Prix? 

Qualifying for the Japanese GP starts at 3pm local time (7am BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format. 

Date: Saturday 23 September 2023
Start time: 3pm local time – 7am BST 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch F1 Japanese GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Japanese GP qualifying coverage starting at 6:00am BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 
  • Start time: 6:00am BST 23 September 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here. 

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, alongside Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, alongside Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Japanese GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Japanese GP at 11:10am BST on Saturday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 11:10am BST 23 September 2023 

Will F1 Japanese GP qualifying be on the radio?  

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website. 

Coverage of Japanese GP qualifying will start at 7:00am BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app. 

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Suzuka? 

Hot and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at Suzuka. The temperature is set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very low chance of rain. 

Japanese Grand Prix FP2 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 19 1'30.688   230.517
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23 +0.320 0.320 229.707
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22 +0.464 0.144 229.344
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 22 +0.549 0.085 229.130
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 22 +0.640 0.091 228.902
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22 +0.804 0.164 228.492
7 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 23 +0.867 0.063 228.334
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22 +0.974 0.107 228.068
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24 +1.022 0.048 227.948
10 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 22 +1.051 0.029 227.876
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 22 +1.083 0.032 227.797
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22 +1.106 0.023 227.740
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 24 +1.109 0.003 227.732
14 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21 +1.141 0.032 227.653
15 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 +1.453 0.312 226.882
16 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 +1.477 0.024 226.823
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 23 +1.481 0.004 226.813
18 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 26 +1.490 0.009 226.791
19 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22 +1.491 0.001 226.789
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 25 +1.632 0.141 226.442
View full results  

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 25 1'31.647   228.105
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24 +0.626 0.626 226.558
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24 +0.745 0.119 226.266
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25 +0.927 0.182 225.821
5 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 21 +0.950 0.023 225.765
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 23 +1.003 0.053 225.636
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26 +1.066 0.063 225.482
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24 +1.344 0.278 224.808
9 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 28 +1.358 0.014 224.775
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 17 +1.393 0.035 224.690
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 25 +1.396 0.003 224.683
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 23 +1.482 0.086 224.475
13 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24 +1.663 0.181 224.040
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 24 +1.801 0.138 223.709
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22 +1.869 0.068 223.546
16 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22 +2.052 0.183 223.110
17 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 +2.213 0.161 222.727
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 23 +2.328 0.115 222.454
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27 +2.565 0.237 221.895
20 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23 +3.184 0.619 220.446
View full results  
