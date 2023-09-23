Live: F1 Japanese GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying.
Max Verstappen was utterly dominant on Friday at Suzuka, topping both sessions as Red Bull hunts its sixth constructors' title.
Behind the Dutchman, there was little to separate Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, while Mercedes has yet to show its Singapore pace that had the team in race-winning contention just one week ago.
With AlphaTauri confirming its 2024 driver line-up on Saturday morning and Liam Lawson confirmed back in a reserve role, the New Zealander may feel he has a point to prove in Japan.
Japanese GP final practice starts at 3:30am BST, followed by qualifying at 7:00am BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
Summary
Leaderboard
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
