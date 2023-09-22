Subscribe
Previous / Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal Next / F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more 
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull Formula 1 car is "enjoyable to drive again" as he bounced back from a difficult Singapore weekend by topping practice in Suzuka.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen led both of Friday's free practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix, ending the day 0.320 seconds clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and nearly half a second up on McLaren's Lando Norris.

The Dutchman came out of the gates strong in FP1 as well as he recovered from an off-kilter weekend at last week's Singapore GP, where he struggled to make Q3 and then finished fifth, consigning Red Bull to its first defeat of the 2023 season.

But on Friday Red Bull quickly allayed any fears that its Singapore struggles had carried over to the vastly different Suzuka layout.

"It felt really good today. From lap one the car was enjoyable to drive again," Verstappen said.

"It seems like we had a strong day, on short runs, long runs... There's a lot of degradation on this track, so it will be quite tough on tyres in the race. But so far we had a good start to the weekend."

Before the weekend both Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell had singled out McLaren as Red Bull's biggest threat, but Ferrari also appeared to be competitive again following Sainz's breakthrough Singapore win.

"It looks like it's all a bit tight behind me. Ferrari and McLaren are close, so we'll have a look," Verstappen offered.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"But I think at the end of the day, we just focus on ourselves and try to optimise our performance. And then if we do that, then I'm confident that we can fight for pole."

In the second Red Bull Sergio Perez had a less straightforward day after balance problems in FP1 were only partially addressed in FP2, as the Mexican finished ninth and a full second down on his team-mate.

"We had problems with the balance of the car in FP1, we tried to improve it a bit in FP2," Perez said.

"I think we have some pretty good understanding of the direction we need to take.

Read Also:

"Certainly, things are looking a lot better than they were last weekend which is positive.

"I look forward to qualifying well tomorrow because the degradation seems to be quite high around this place, especially with the hot temperatures we are expecting.

"I do believe that we were going to be a strong tomorrow and also on Sunday."

shares
comments

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more 
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

Formula 1

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake

FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake

Formula 1
Japanese GP

FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023 Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Latest news

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe