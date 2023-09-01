Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying. 

Haydn Cobb
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

On his 29th birthday, Sainz topped second practice by 0.019s from McLaren’s Lando Norris in an eventful session stalled by two red flags; the first early on for Lance Stroll stopping with a suspected fuel system issue in his Aston Martin and the second late in the session for Sergio Perez crashing at the Parabolica. 

Despite his crash, Perez called his day his “best Friday in a while” as he looks to regain confidence and momentum in his Red Bull. The Mexican finished FP2 third overall, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in fourth and Max Verstappen in fifth.

Off the track Felipe Massa has agreed to miss the Italian GP amid stepping up the legal process over his 2008 F1 world title claims against F1 and the FIA. 

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Italian Grand Prix? 

Qualifying for the Italian GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format. 

Date: Saturday 2 September 2023
Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST 

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch F1 Italian GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Italian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 3:00pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event. 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 
  • Start time: 2:15pm BST 2 September 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here. 

-When can I watch the highlights of F1 Italian GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Italian GP at 7:50pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 7:50pm BST 2 September 2023 
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Italian GP qualifying be on the radio?  

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website. 

Coverage of Italian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app. 

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Monza? 

Sunny and warm conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at Monza. The temperature is set to be 28 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with no chance of rain. 

Italian GP FP2 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'21.355   256.343
2 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 20 +0.019 0.019 256.283
3 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 17 +0.185 0.166 255.761
4 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21 +0.190 0.005 255.745
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20 +0.276 0.086 255.476
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23 +0.361 0.085 255.210
7 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 19 +0.624 0.263 254.391
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 16 +0.716 0.092 254.106
9 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20 +0.821 0.105 253.782
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19 +0.936 0.115 253.427
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21 +1.219 0.283 252.558
12 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 19 +1.240 0.021 252.494
13 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22 +1.296 0.056 252.323
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 +1.341 0.045 252.186
15 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22 +1.361 0.020 252.125
16 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 24 +1.400 0.039 252.006
17 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +1.428 0.028 251.921
18 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 +1.812 0.384 250.758
19 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 +1.991 0.179 250.219
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 2      
View full results  

Italian GP FP1 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 31 1'22.657   252.305
2 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 28 +0.046 0.046 252.164
3 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 30 +0.177 0.131 251.766
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22 +0.309 0.132 251.365
5 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28 +0.532 0.223 250.691
6 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24 +0.557 0.025 250.616
7 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22 +0.584 0.027 250.535
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 26 +0.612 0.028 250.450
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 +0.614 0.002 250.444
10 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 18 +0.787 0.173 249.925
11 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24 +0.789 0.002 249.919
12 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 21 +1.004 0.215 249.277
13 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 29 +1.176 0.172 248.765
14 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26 +1.274 0.098 248.475
15 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 +1.295 0.021 248.413
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 23 +1.410 0.115 248.073
17 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 26 +1.433 0.023 248.005
18 Brazil F. Drugovich Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Mercedes 24 +1.483 0.050 247.858
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24 +1.560 0.077 247.631
20 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 +1.575 0.015 247.587
View full results  

 

