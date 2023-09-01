F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

On his 29th birthday, Sainz topped second practice by 0.019s from McLaren’s Lando Norris in an eventful session stalled by two red flags; the first early on for Lance Stroll stopping with a suspected fuel system issue in his Aston Martin and the second late in the session for Sergio Perez crashing at the Parabolica.

Despite his crash, Perez called his day his “best Friday in a while” as he looks to regain confidence and momentum in his Red Bull. The Mexican finished FP2 third overall, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in fourth and Max Verstappen in fifth.

Off the track Felipe Massa has agreed to miss the Italian GP amid stepping up the legal process over his 2008 F1 world title claims against F1 and the FIA.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Italian GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 2 September 2023

Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Italian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Italian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 3:00pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Start time: 2:15pm BST 2 September 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

-When can I watch the highlights of F1 Italian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Italian GP at 7:50pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 7:50pm BST 2 September 2023

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Italian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Italian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Monza?

Sunny and warm conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at Monza. The temperature is set to be 28 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with no chance of rain.

Italian GP FP2 Results

Italian GP FP1 Results