Live: F1 Italian GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying.
Carlos Sainz sent the tifosi home happy on Friday as the Ferrari driver topped the timesheets in FP2 from McLaren's Lando Norris.
Max Verstappen - who can score a record-breaking 10th grand prix victory in succession this weekend - was only fifth fastest but found traffic on his soft tyre run, while team-mate Sergio Perez was third but ended his session in the gravel at Parabolica.
In a bid to avoid the chaotic scenes of recent years at Monza, the FIA has implemented a minimum lap time designed to stop drivers from crawling at low speed in order to create space for a hot lap.
FP3 will get under way at 11:30 BST with qualifying following at 15:00 BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Faced with the obvious victory question: "That is the number one target. I'm going to give it everything."
He praises the improvement across the weekend and is now "focussed on tomorrow".
The slowest two in the session? Hamilton and Alonso.
But shh...no one mention that investigation!
An update on the Ferrari situation. As highlighted by Sky DE, both drivers were pinged for their final out lap in Q1, with Leclerc registering a 1m50.286s and Sainz, a 1m58.458s.
