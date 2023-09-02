Live: F1 Italian GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying

Carlos Sainz sent the tifosi home happy on Friday as the Ferrari driver topped the timesheets in FP2 from McLaren's Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen - who can score a record-breaking 10th grand prix victory in succession this weekend - was only fifth fastest but found traffic on his soft tyre run, while team-mate Sergio Perez was third but ended his session in the gravel at Parabolica.

In a bid to avoid the chaotic scenes of recent years at Monza, the FIA has implemented a minimum lap time designed to stop drivers from crawling at low speed in order to create space for a hot lap.

FP3 will get under way at 11:30 BST with qualifying following at 15:00 BST.