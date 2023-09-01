Subscribe
Previous / Perez hails "best F1 Friday in a while" despite Monza FP2 off Next / F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Felipe Massa will not attend grands prix as a Formula 1 ambassador while his legal process involving the 2008 world championship is ongoing.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Erick Gabriel
Felipe Massa on the grid

Massa is one of several former drivers employed by the F1 organisation in ambassadorial roles, with the job involving attending a certain number of races per season in logoed shirts and undertaking tasks such as meet and greets in the Paddock Club.

Others to have similar arrangements are Mika Hakkinen, Jacques Villeneuve and David Coulthard.

However, matters became complicated after Massa started a legal process against F1 and the FIA related to the 2008 world championship and the impact of the Singapore GP 'Crashgate' affair on the outcome.

As a former Ferrari driver and local favourite, Massa was due to attend this weekend's Italian GP at Monza under his usual arrangement, with travel and hotel expenses taken care of by F1.

However, a source has confirmed that a conversation took place during which it was mutually agreed that being at a race as an F1 ambassador was not appropriate in the current circumstances, although it was also made clear that he can continue to come to any race as a private individual.

It's understood that Massa himself may have recognised that his presence would inevitably trigger media interest that would have made it hard for him to move around the paddock.

Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Massa lost 2008 the title to Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of his home race in Brazil.

But Nelson Piquet Jr's crash at the Singapore Grand Prix had a crucial impact on his season as he dropped out of the points following a chaotic pitstop that saw him drag the fuel hose from his garage.

Earlier this year, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone indicated that the Piquet saga was known within F1 and FIA circles before the end of the season, and an archive interview with the late FIA race director Charlie Whiting also emerged backed up that timing.

Last month, Massa's lawyers wrote to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FOM CEO Stefano Domenicali with a Letter Before Claim, stating that he was the "victim of a conspiracy".

They suggested that Massa had lost millions in income, as well as suffering "moral" and "reputational" damages, as a result of the Singapore affair.

The nature of the conversation between Massa and F1 is unclear though with the Brazilian stating he was specifically asked to stay away from the Italian GP.

A spokesperson for the former F1 driver said: “Massa had already bought a flight ticket and received a call from the high-ranking of Formula 1 on Monday, asking him not to go to Monza.”

shares
comments

Perez hails "best F1 Friday in a while" despite Monza FP2 off

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying

Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Italian GP

Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying

Perez went “blind” into F1 Italian GP qualifying after Friday crash

Perez went “blind” into F1 Italian GP qualifying after Friday crash

Formula 1
Italian GP

Perez went “blind” into F1 Italian GP qualifying after Friday crash Perez went “blind” into F1 Italian GP qualifying after Friday crash

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

INDY IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash

INDY IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe