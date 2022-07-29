F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Ferrari enjoyed a dominant day at the Hungaroring, with Carlos Sainz leading first practice before team-mate Leclerc took over at the top in FP2. The Monegasque driver, who will look to bounce back from crashing out of the lead of the French GP last weekend, led from surprise package Lando Norris in the McLaren by 0.217s.

Sainz took third place in second practice, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who now holds a 63-point lead in the F1 world championship after picking up the pieces to win in France. But the Dutch driver has played down his hopes of challenging Ferrari in dry conditions in Hungary this weekend.

PLUS: The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari

Daniel Ricciardo capped an encouraging Friday in Hungary for McLaren with fifth place, ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso who celebrated his 41st birthday at the track.

Sebastian Vettel, who announced he will retire from F1 at the end of 2022 earlier this weekend, claimed seventh place aided by Aston Martin’s new rear wing.

Meanwhile, it was a difficult day for Mercedes, with George Russell in eighth place in FP2 and team-mate Lewis Hamilton down in 11th place, split by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in ninth and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas in 10th on the FP2 timesheet.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Hungarian GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 30th July 2022

Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch F1 Hungarian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Hungarian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:30pm BST.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

· Start time: 2:30pm BST 30th July 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Hungarian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Hungarian GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 7:30pm BST 30th July 2022

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Hungarian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Hungarian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Hungaroring?

Warm but wet weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at the Hungaroring in Budapest, with a very high chance of rain showers. The temperature is set to be 24 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, eight degrees cooler than French GP qualifying last time out.

