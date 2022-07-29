Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP: Full Friday practice results Next / Hamilton: "Crazy" how Mercedes F1 car swings from track to track
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull can't compete with Ferrari in Hungary in the dry

Max Verstappen thinks his Red Bull team "can't compete with Ferrari in the dry" after the Italian team topped both of Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions in Hungary.

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Verstappen: Red Bull can't compete with Ferrari in Hungary in the dry

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc topped FP1 and FP2 respectively at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Leclerc leading the latter session ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Sainz.

World championship leader Verstappen placed fourth just under three tenths behind Leclerc and fears his Red Bull team won't be able to keep up if it stays dry in Budapest.

Fortunately for Verstappen, heavy rain is expected, giving the Dutchman some hope that Red Bull can be in the fight.

"I think they are a bit ahead of us and I think it will be hard for us to beat that," Verstappen said on Friday evening.

"Overnight we'll try to close the gap as much as you can and see what the weather will give us as well tomorrow.

"I think in the dry we can't compete so maybe in the rain we can, who knows."

Verstappen said Red Bull still had some homework to do after struggling to find the optimal balance on the twisty and demanding Hungaroring.

"A bit tricky as expected around here, just trying to find a bit of a balance from high to low speed," he said.

"Sometimes it works a bit better, sometimes a bit more tricky. But yeah, bit of work to do."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Sergio Perez was upbeat despite finishing the day down in ninth, nearly a second away from Leclerc, having been experimenting with the set-up of his RB18.

"I think it was a day of trying very different bits to definitely get comfortable with the car," Perez explained.

"I think we got a good idea, good understanding of the day, so hopefully tomorrow we can be able to show what we've learned today and that should also transform into the high fuel and low fuel pace.

Read Also:

"I'm fairly optimistic but yeah, certainly the Ferrari looked very strong today. They are definitely very, very fast.

"Hopefully tomorrow with a bit of rain things can become a bit more mixed. It should mix things up fairly nicely, so looking forward to it."

shares
comments
2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP: Full Friday practice results
Previous article

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP: Full Friday practice results

Next article

Hamilton: "Crazy" how Mercedes F1 car swings from track to track

Hamilton: "Crazy" how Mercedes F1 car swings from track to track
More
Filip Cleeren
F1 Hungarian GP: Sainz leads Verstappen in opening practice Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Sainz leads Verstappen in opening practice

Hamilton reveals drinks bottle failed in F1 French GP podium charge French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals drinks bottle failed in F1 French GP podium charge

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz disappointed with Hungary Q3 lap that was "nothing special" Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Sainz disappointed with Hungary Q3 lap that was "nothing special"

Sainz: F1 Friday "test day" helped remove Ferrari Hungary doubts Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 Friday "test day" helped remove Ferrari Hungary doubts

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

Latest news

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
2 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.