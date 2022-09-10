F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Italian GP pole

Russell was only sixth-fastest in Q3, behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez and his own Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton. But each of that quartet has penalties to serve following a raft of power unit and gearbox changes, and will drop positions on the grid. The full list of grid penalties can be viewed here.

Nyck de Vries made it into Q2 on his F1 debut for Williams, replacing Alex Albon who was struck down with appendicitis, and is set to start inside the top 10 due to the penalties after setting the 13th-fastest time.

Italian Grand Prix starting grid: Leclerc on pole from Russell

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the bar at 1m22.023s but was soon topped by the Ferraris of Sainz on 1m21.348s and then Leclerc on 1m21.280s. Russell also outpaced Verstappen, albeit half a second off the Ferrari pace.

Verstappen pushed again and retook the top spot, on his fourth lap on these tyres, with 1m20.922s to top the session by 0.358s.

Falling at the first hurdle were Nicholas Latifi (Williams, who blew the Rettifilo chicane on his last lap), the Aston Martins of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, and the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen (who lost a lap good enough for P11 due to exceeding track limits) and Mick Schumacher (who also locked up at Rettifilo on his final attempt).

Italian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the early pace again, at 1m21.265s, but Sainz soon beat that with 1m20.878s, as Leclerc straight-lined the Rettifilo chicane on his opening lap.

Leclerc went P2 on his second attempt, 0.33s down. Verstappen slipped back to third, 0.387s off the pace, just ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Knocked out at this point were Esteban Ocon (Alpine, who has a five-place grid penalty), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Nyck de Vries (who overshot the Roggia chicane on his new tyres), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Yuki Tsunoda (who didn’t run in his AlphaTauri as he’s going to the very back of the grid).

Italian Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Sainz set the fastest time of 1m20.584s, 0.186s ahead of Leclerc’s 1m20.770s, with Verstappen a further tenth back in third on 1m20.859s. Perez led the rest but was over three quarters of a second off the pace.

On the final runs, Leclerc grabbed pole with 1m20.161s, 0.145s faster than Verstappen’s 1m20.906s, with Sainz third quickest on 1m20.429s. Perez was fourth fastest, ahead of the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell.

Lando Norris was seventh, ahead of McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) both had their lap times deleted for track limits.

Sainz will start from the back of the grid, where he will line up in 18th ahead of Hamilton and Tsunoda.

Verstappen has a five-place penalty, and Perez has 10-places, so Russell will start from the front row on Sunday. The McLarens will form row two, ahead of Gasly and Alonso.

Verstappen will start seventh, alongside debutant de Vries.

Italian Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole