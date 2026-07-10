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Goodwood Festival of Speed

F1 drivers and cars at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

From Lando Norris to Mario Andretti, here's a list of all the F1 drivers appearing at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed from 9-12 July

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway this weekend, bringing together current Formula 1 stars, world champions and racing legends for four days of demo runs at the famous hillclimb.

With this year's event avoiding a clash with the F1 calendar, several current grand prix drivers will be in attendance alongside a host of former racers and champions from other disciplines.

The headline star on this year’s entry list is reigning F1 champion Lando Norris, who will take the wheel of the McLaren MCL60 with which he scored seven podiums in 2023. It is a significant car for the British team, having been launched in 2023 to mark the 60th anniversary of Bruce McLaren founding the outfit.

Norris will also get a taste of McLaren's future by driving the MCL-HY on its public debut ahead of the Hypercar's entry into next year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Current points leader Kimi Antonelli is also at the famous festival, and was seen doing burnouts in a Mercedes road car on Thursday.

Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are also in action, taking turns in the rebranded Lotus E20 from the 2012 season. Now-retired Kimi Raikkonen famously drove the V8-powered challenger to victory at that year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, rising star Isack Hadjar will represent Red Bull, driving the Adrian Newey-designed track-only RB17 supercar along with Newey himself. Yuki Tsunoda will also take turns behind the wheel of the 1200bhp machine.

A whole host of former F1 drivers will also be seen at the Festival of Speed, including world champions like Mario Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi.

Several stars from the sportscar world will also grace Goodwood, including Le Mans 24 Hours winners Tom Kristensen and Derek Bell. Fans will get to see several iconic prototype sportscars over the course of the four-day event, including the Porsche 962, the Ford GT MKII and the McLaren F1 GTR.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi will be the biggest name from the motorcycling world, but following his switch to car racing, he will be driving the BMW V12 LMR that won Le Mans in 1999. Fans wanting to see him back on a bike won’t be disappointed either, as he will also jump aboard a 2020-spec Yamaha M1.

Rally drivers will also be present, including Sebastien Loeb, Sebastien Ogier, Petter Solberg and Nasser Al-Attiyah. Further, Dan Ticktum will run Formula E’s new Gen4 prototype to demonstrate the capabilities of a modern electric racing car.

Current F1 drivers at Goodwood

Driver
Car(s)
Lando Norris
McLaren MCL60, McLaren MCL-HY
Pierre Gasly
Alpine E20
Franco Colapinto
Alpine E20
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull RB17
Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull RB17

Former F1 drivers at Goodwood

Driver
Car(s)
Mario Andretti
Chevrolet Camaro IROC
Michael Andretti
Shelby Daytona Coupe
Gerhard Berger
Benetton B186
Thierry Boutsen
Porsche 962, BMW Sauber F1.07
David Brabham
Jaguar XJR-9 LM, Panoz LMP-1 Roadster-S
Karun Chandhok
McLaren M23D, Ford GT MkII
Christian Danner
Benetton B186
Lucas di Grassi
Formula E Spark Gen1
Derek Bell
Porsche 962
Damon Hill
Williams FW11, Williams FW18
Emerson Fittipaldi
Buick Regal
Patrick Friesacher
Red Bull RB18
Marc Gene
Ferrari SF21
Stefan Johansson
Ferrari F2008
Kazuki Nakajima
Toyota GR GT
Arturo Merzario
Ferrari 156 Sharknose
Emanuele Pirro
Ferrari 330 P3/412P
Bruno Senna
McLaren MP4/8B
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS Techeetah FE19
Karl Wendlinger
Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL

Other notable names at Goodwood

  • Valentino Rossi
  • Tom Kristensen
  • Romain Dumas
  • Sebastien Loeb
  • Sebastien Ogier
  • Elfyn Evans
  • Johan Kristoffersson
  • Nasser Al-Attiyah
  • Dario Franchitti
  • Adrian Newey
  • Giacomo Agostini
  • Casey Stoner
  • Kevin Schwantz
  • Colin Edwards
  • Davey Todd
  • Jamie Whincup
  • Kurt Busch
  • Benoit Treluyer
  • Petter Solberg

All F1 cars at Goodwood

Year
Car
1937
Mercedes-Benz W125
1961
Ferrari 156 'Sharknose'
1976
McLaren-Cosworth M23D
1982
Williams FW08C
1986
Williams-Honda FW11
1986
Benetton-BMW B186
1993
McLaren-Ford MP4/8
1993
McLaren-Ford MP4/8B
1996
Williams FW18
2008
Ferrari F2008
2012
Lotus-Renault E20
2012
Red Bull Racing RB8
2022
Red Bull Racing RB18
2022
Mercedes-AMG W13
2023
McLaren MCL60
2025
Aston Martin AMR25

 

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