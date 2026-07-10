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Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'

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Practice report
MotoGP German GP

MotoGP German GP: Marquez tops Friday practice as Ducati edges out Aprilia

Marc Marquez stamps his authority on the opening day of action at the Sachsenring, while Raul Fernandez leads Aprilia's charge in second

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez ended Friday for the German Grand Prix on top, as three Ducati riders finished inside the top four in practice.

The reigning MotoGP champion set a best time of 1m19.394s on the factory Ducati, beating the Trackhouse Aprilia of Raul Fernandez by 0.166s, as the two Italian manufacturers spent much of practice trading the top spot.

When the hour-long session began, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi wasted little time in lighting up the timesheets, quickly usurping Fernandez’s benchmark from FP1 before lowering it further to a 1m20.646s.

That put him just over a tenth clear of the Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, while Fernandez slotted into fourth for Trackhouse.

The order remained unchanged until the halfway point of the session, when Bezzecchi found almost another tenth to extend his advantage over the rest of the field. The Italian’s time stood until the final quarter of the session, when VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio raised the bar with a blistering 1m20.104s.

Alex Marquez managed to close within a second of Bezzecchi on the Gresini Ducati, before Marc Marquez stormed to the top with 14 minutes remaining, becoming the first rider to set a sub-1m20s lap.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Di Giannantonio quickly snatched the top spot again with a 1m19.674s, with Alex Marquez also going quicker than the reigning Sachsenring winner to move up to second.

But it was Marc Marquez who had the last laugh, his final effort with three minutes left putting him on top by a tenth-and-a-half.

Fernandez ended up as Marquez’s closest rival in second with a late flying lap, leaving Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez in third and fourth respectively.

Jack Miller put together an impressive lap to end up fifth-fastest for Pramac Yamaha, finishing ahead of the remaining three Aprilias of Ai Ogura, Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Pedro Acosta was consigned to a lowly ninth on the factory KTM, six tenths off top, while VR46’s Franco Morbidelli jumped to 10th at the death of the session, earning a direct slot into Q2.

The most high-profile rider to miss out on top 10 was Francesco Bagnaia, who ended up 13th behind the KTMs of Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder. A late yellow flag triggered by Bastianini crashing at Turn 9 may have affected Bagnaia’s momentum, but the track was cleared in time for riders to complete their final flying laps.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Behind the two-time MotoGP champion, Luca Marini ended up 14th on the best of the Hondas, with Yamaha counterpart Fabio Quartararo finishing just 0.004s adrift in 15th.

Marini’s team-mate Joan Mir was classified 16th after a late off in the final three minutes.

MotoGP German GP - practice results

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 26

1'19.394

   165.276  
2 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+0.166

1'19.560

 0.166 164.932  
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 27

+0.280

1'19.674

 0.114 164.696  
4 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 29

+0.317

1'19.711

 0.037 164.619  
5 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 28

+0.447

1'19.841

 0.130 164.351  
6 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 31

+0.512

1'19.906

 0.065 164.217  
7 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 28

+0.602

1'19.996

 0.090 164.033  
8 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 27

+0.617

1'20.011

 0.015 164.002  
9 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 25

+0.632

1'20.026

 0.015 163.971  
10 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 26

+0.638

1'20.032

 0.006 163.959  
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 21

+0.651

1'20.045

 0.013 163.932  
12 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 26

+0.674

1'20.068

 0.023 163.885  
13 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 25

+0.738

1'20.132

 0.064 163.754  
14 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 27

+0.820

1'20.214

 0.082 163.587  
15 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 26

+0.824

1'20.218

 0.004 163.579  
16 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 26

+0.834

1'20.228

 0.010 163.558  
17 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 25

+0.928

1'20.322

 0.094 163.367  
18 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 23

+1.157

1'20.551

 0.229 162.903  
19 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 20

+1.467

1'20.861

 0.310 162.278  
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 25

+1.620

1'21.014

 0.153 161.972  
21 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 25

+1.727

1'21.121

 0.107 161.758  
View full results

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