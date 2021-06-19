Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP Preview

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen has taken pole position for the Formula 1 French Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The Red Bull driver claimed the fifth F1 pole position of his career, and first since the 2021 season-opener in Bahrain, with a stunning late lap at Circuit Paul Ricard to keep clear of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. 

Hamilton will line up alongside Verstappen - who admitted he had not expected to perform so strongly relative to Mercedes on a circuit where it is unbeaten since its return to the calendar in 2018 - on the front row, beating Bottas for the first time all weekend to disprove a "myth" that his French GP struggles had been caused by swapping chassis with the Finn.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez claimed fourth place for Red Bull after initially struggling for pace in practice, with Carlos Sainz Jr taking the ‘best of the rest’ tag in fifth place for Ferrari.

Home favourite Pierre Gasly will start from sixth place for AlphaTauri after his first timed effort in Q3 of qualifying was deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 6.

Gasly has split the Ferrari pair with Monaco and Baku polesitter Charles Leclerc suffering what he called "a disaster" in seventh place, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso.

Daniel Riccardo completed the top 10 in the sister McLaren.

Esteban Ocon narrowly missed out on the pole position shootout in 11th place for Alpine, but kept ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

George Russell produced his customary strong showing in qualifying to take 14th place for Williams, while Mick Schumacher made Q2 for the first time but was unable to take part in the session after crashing his Haas late on in Q1.

The first period of qualifying was halted twice for two red flags, the first for when AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda crashed at Turn 1, followed by the late stoppage due to Schumacher’s off at Turn 6.

When is the F1 French Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 20th June 2021
  • Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The seventh round of the 2021 F1 season, the French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, gets underway at 3pm local time (2pm BST) on Sunday 20th June.

How can I watch the French GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcasting rights of F1, with the French GP race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 12:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

After the race Sky Sports F1’s live coverage continues to follow the post-race reaction from when the chequered flag is waved until 5:30pm BST.

Autosport is running a live text commentary for the French GP

When can I watch the highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the French GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST 

Will it be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations.

Coverage of the French GP will start at 1:45pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, available online, on DAB radio and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the French GP

Current weather forecasts predict cloudy but dry conditions, with a small possibility of rain before the race and some strong winds throughout race day. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – about five degrees warmer than the Azerbaijan GP.

How many laps is the French GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of Circuit Paul Ricard, covering a total race distance of 309.69km.

Will there be fans at the French GP?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the French GP will be limited to a maximum capacity of 15,000 fans on each day of track action across the race weekend.

French GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'29.990  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'30.248 0.258
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'30.376 0.386
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'30.445 0.455
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1'30.840 0.850
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'30.868 0.878
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'30.987 0.997
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'31.252 1.262
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'31.340 1.350
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'31.382 1.392
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'31.736 1.746
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'31.767 1.777
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'31.813 1.823
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'32.065 2.075
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari    
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'33.062 3.072
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'33.354 3.364
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1'33.554 3.564
19 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 2'12.584 42.594
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda    
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
22h
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021

