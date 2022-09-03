F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

After losing much of his FP1 session to a gearbox problem, Verstappen recovered in fine style to secure pole position at his home race for the second year in a row.

Despite going quicker in the first and third sectors, a mistake at Turn 10 proved costly for Charles Leclerc, as the Ferrari driver trailed Verstappen by just 0.021s.

Carlos Sainz took third in the sister Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was forced to abandon his final qualifying effort following a spin for Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The Mexican lost control at Turn 13, hampering what Hamilton believed could have been a front-row effort - although he conceded that thoughts of contending for pole were "optimistic".

His team-mate George Russell was also impacted by Perez's spin and will line up a frustrated sixth, ahead of best-of-the-rest Lando Norris. The Briton's fellow McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo, was eliminated in Q1 and will start 18th, the Australian one of three drivers whose team-mates made the top-10 shootout.

These included Haas racer Kevin Magnussen, who will start nine positions behind team-mate Mick Schumacher in 17th, while four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was caught out at Turn 13 and got sucked into the gravel on his way to 19th.

His Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll made Q3 with the eighth-fastest time in Q2, before a technical problem meant he was unable to leave the garage in the top 10 shootout.

The decisive session came after Q2 was red-flagged for a spectator throwing a flare onto the track, prompting Verstappen to condemn the "stupid" action in his post-qualifying press conference. The individual responsible was removed.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 4th September 2022

Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 15th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 4th September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Dutch GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 12:30pm ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 4th September 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Dutch GP here.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Dutch GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Dutch GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 4th September 2022

Will the F1 Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Dutch GP

Current weather forecasts predict warm and cloudy conditions at Zandvoort, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, four degrees warmer than the Belgian GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Dutch GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 72 laps at Zandvoort, covering a total race distance of 306.587km.

F1 Dutch GP starting grid