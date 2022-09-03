Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alonso left frustrated after Dutch GP qualifying "misunderstanding" with Perez Next / The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

After losing much of his FP1 session to a gearbox problem, Verstappen recovered in fine style to secure pole position at his home race for the second year in a row.

Despite going quicker in the first and third sectors, a mistake at Turn 10 proved costly for Charles Leclerc, as the Ferrari driver trailed Verstappen by just 0.021s.

Carlos Sainz took third in the sister Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was forced to abandon his final qualifying effort following a spin for Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The Mexican lost control at Turn 13, hampering what Hamilton believed could have been a front-row effort - although he conceded that thoughts of contending for pole were "optimistic".

His team-mate George Russell was also impacted by Perez's spin and will line up a frustrated sixth, ahead of best-of-the-rest Lando Norris. The Briton's fellow McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo, was eliminated in Q1 and will start 18th, the Australian one of three drivers whose team-mates made the top-10 shootout.

These included Haas racer Kevin Magnussen, who will start nine positions behind team-mate Mick Schumacher in 17th, while four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was caught out at Turn 13 and got sucked into the gravel on his way to 19th.

His Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll made Q3 with the eighth-fastest time in Q2, before a technical problem meant he was unable to leave the garage in the top 10 shootout.

The decisive session came after Q2 was red-flagged for a spectator throwing a flare onto the track, prompting Verstappen to condemn the "stupid" action in his post-qualifying press conference. The individual responsible was removed.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 4th September 2022
Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 15th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 4th September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Dutch GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 12:30pm ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 4th September 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Dutch GP here.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Dutch GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Dutch GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 4th September 2022

Will the F1 Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Dutch GP

Current weather forecasts predict warm and cloudy conditions at Zandvoort, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, four degrees warmer than the Belgian GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Dutch GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 72 laps at Zandvoort, covering a total race distance of 306.587km.

F1 Dutch GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'10.342  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.363 0.021
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.434 0.092
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.648 0.306
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.077 0.735
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'11.147 0.805
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.174 0.832
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.442 1.100
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'12.556 2.214
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin -  
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.512 1.170
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.605 1.263
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'11.613 1.271
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'11.704 1.362
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'11.802 1.460
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'11.961 1.619
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'12.041 1.699
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.081 1.739
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'12.391 2.049
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'13.353 3.011
View full results
shares
comments
Alonso left frustrated after Dutch GP qualifying "misunderstanding" with Perez
Previous article

Alonso left frustrated after Dutch GP qualifying "misunderstanding" with Perez
Next article

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Russell would be "shocked" if Mercedes fights for Zandvoort F1 pole Dutch GP
Formula 1

Russell would be "shocked" if Mercedes fights for Zandvoort F1 pole

Cassidy: Expanding DTM tyre allocation will allow for “funky strategies”
DTM

Cassidy: Expanding DTM tyre allocation will allow for “funky strategies”

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his 10th win of the season in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Wolff: Mercedes took gamble to fight for Dutch F1 GP win against Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes took gamble to fight for Dutch F1 GP win against Verstappen

Toto Wolff says his Mercedes Formula 1 team pushed to take risks with its Dutch Grand Prix strategy in order to fight for victory, rather than settle for a safe result.

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen wins thrilling home race from Russell and Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen wins thrilling home race from Russell and Leclerc

Max Verstappen won a thrilling 2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc – seeing off various attacks from Mercedes and Ferrari around very disrupted proceedings.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Sunday, his 10th victory of the season for Red Bull.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
6 h
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.