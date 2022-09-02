Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc topped the times on Friday for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

It’s been another action-packed Friday for F1 at Zandvoort, with Ferrari finishing 1-2 in second practice after Mercedes pulled off its own top spots lockout in opening practice.

But for F1 world championship leader Red Bull it was a tricky day, with home hero Max Verstappen missing the majority of first practice due to a mechanical issue, before struggling for outright performance which meant he was only eighth quickest in FP2.

However, the main talking point came off the track, with F1’s Contract Recognition Board ruling in the favour of McLaren. It has signed Oscar Piastri from Alpine from 2023 to partner Lando Norris.

The ruling leaves Alpine looking for a new driver for next season after losing both Fernando Alonso and Piastri in the past few weeks. 

Insight: Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders 

Gasly remains a frontrunner to join Alpine, with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko stating the team won’t stand in the way of the French driver going from AlphaTauri to Alpine if “our conditions are met”.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 3rd September 2022
Start time: 3pm local time – 2pm BST

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, leaves the garage

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Dutch GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Start time: 1:00pm BST 3 September 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Dutch GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 6:30pm BST 3 September 2022

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Dutch GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Dutch GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Zandvoort?

Hot and sunny weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Zandvoort. The temperature is set to be 25 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, three degrees warmer than Belgian GP qualifying last time out.

F1 Dutch GP FP2 Results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.345  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.349 0.004
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.417 0.072
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'12.448 0.103
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.655 0.310
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'12.746 0.401
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'12.848 0.503
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'13.042 0.697
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'13.305 0.960
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'13.362 1.017
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'13.419 1.074
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'13.493 1.148
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'13.604 1.259
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'13.611 1.266
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'13.624 1.279
16 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'13.666 1.321
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'13.837 1.492
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'14.167 1.822
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'14.282 1.937
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'14.797 2.452
View full results

F1 Dutch GP FP1 Results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.455  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.695 0.240
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.845 0.390
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'12.929 0.474
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'13.077 0.622
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'13.127 0.672
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'13.416 0.961
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'13.633 1.178
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'13.963 1.508
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'14.063 1.608
11 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'14.163 1.708
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'14.257 1.802
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'14.405 1.950
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'14.474 2.019
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'14.500 2.045
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'14.534 2.079
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'14.630 2.175
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'14.695 2.240
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'14.714 2.259
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'15.122 2.667
View full results
shares
comments
McLaren insists it was fully "open" with Ricciardo on Piastri situation

