Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

F1 Dutch GP: Antonelli pips Norris in practice amid poor showing for Red Bull

Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP: Antonelli pips Norris in practice amid poor showing for Red Bull

The hidden benefit of Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Feature
Formula 1
Dutch GP
The hidden benefit of Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Ogier set for WRC return after Rally Finland crash

WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Ogier set for WRC return after Rally Finland crash

Why Alpine is banking on ‘powerful’ F1 car upgrade only Gasly will get in Zandvoort

Feature
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Alpine is banking on ‘powerful’ F1 car upgrade only Gasly will get in Zandvoort

Antrobus knocking on door at top of Autosport National Rankings

National
Antrobus knocking on door at top of Autosport National Rankings

Farewell Zandvoort: Our writers' personal highlights from the F1 Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Farewell Zandvoort: Our writers' personal highlights from the F1 Dutch GP

The themes to watch for the rest of F1 2026

Feature
Formula 1
The themes to watch for the rest of F1 2026

LIVE: F1 Dutch GP updates - Antonelli fastest from Norris in practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP
LIVE: F1 Dutch GP updates - Antonelli fastest from Norris in practice
Practice report
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP: Antonelli pips Norris in practice amid poor showing for Red Bull

The F1 championship leader topped the sole practice session upon returning from the summer break at the Dutch GP

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli was fastest in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix as the championship leader picked up where he left off upon Formula 1’s return from its summer break.

The Mercedes star set a 1m12.949s lap at Zandvoort and was the only driver to go sub-1m13s as second-place went to McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris with a 1m13.070s.

Drivers were quick to head out for the sole practice session of this sprint weekend - one where Zandvoort bids farewell to F1 - with intermediates the initial choice on a damp seaside track. 

But conditions were drying, Nico Hulkenberg saying “I think it’s slicks” almost instantly, so it didn’t take long to ditch the intermediates with Oscar Piastri using mediums five minutes in.

The McLaren driver set the pace on a 1m23.311s, 2.251s quicker than Lewis Hamilton who was fastest on intermediates, before reducing that to a 1m20.480s with his next lap.

That drastic improvement was a sign of things to come on the evolving surface as Antonelli surged to the top with a 1m18.264s, 1m16.112s and then a 1m15.531s on his opening three tours. 

So the lap times kept tumbling, Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc all greeted the top of the leaderboard, while Antonelli also endured a 360-degree spin at Turn 10 halfway through the one-hour session. “I don’t know what the heck happened there,” reported the Mercedes driver. 

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Everything naturally ramped up when the soft tyre runs commenced with 10 minutes remaining and Piastri was first to beat Leclerc’s medium benchmark (1m14.146s) by setting a 1m13.608s.

Piastri wasn’t fastest for long though as Leclerc regained top spot by 0.261s, before a 1m13.139s lap for Ferrari team-mate Hamilton put him 0.208s quicker.

But there was yet more change in the final five minutes on a busy circuit as Norris went quickest with a 1m13.105s, subsequently beaten by Antonelli who was 0.156s faster. 

That was enough for the championship leader, who holds a 50-point advantage over runner-up Hamilton, to remain top as Norris failed to improve on his final lap. 

There was a late change for third though, as Antonelli’s team-mate George Russell - who is 59 points behind the Italian - set a 1m13.074s to go 0.065s quicker than fourth-placed Hamilton.

Leclerc rounded out the top five with a lap that was 0.289s off the pace and it was a big gap to Piastri in sixth as the Australian’s 1m13.608s put him 0.659s behind Antonelli.

So the top three teams - Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren - occupied the first six spots as usual, whereas seventh went to Audi’s Hulkenberg who impressively set a 1m13.784s with the mediums late on.

Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto opted for a similar strategy with a 1m13.992s late on and he finished ninth, with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly splitting the pair after setting a 1m13.911s on hards.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad (1m14.285s) completed the top 10 in a poor session for Red Bull, who respectively finished 11th and 14th via Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar’s stand-in Liam Lawson.

The four-time world champion, who on Thursday announced his contract renewal, reported problems with downshifts and oversteer and had an off heading into the final corner.

Sprint qualifying is up next on Friday afternoon.

F1 Dutch GP - FP1 results

FP1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 36

1'12.949

   S 210.179
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.121

1'13.070

 0.121 S 209.831
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 37

+0.125

1'13.074

 0.004 S 209.820
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 34

+0.190

1'13.139

 0.065 S 209.633
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 39

+0.289

1'13.238

 0.099 S 209.350
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 35

+0.659

1'13.608

 0.370 S 208.298
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 34

+0.835

1'13.784

 0.176 M 207.801
8 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 28

+0.962

1'13.911

 0.127 S 207.444
9 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 29

+1.043

1'13.992

 0.081 M 207.216
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 37

+1.336

1'14.285

 0.293 M 206.399
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+1.376

1'14.325

 0.040 S 206.288
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 25

+1.562

1'14.511

 0.186 S 205.773
13 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 31

+1.877

1'14.826

 0.315 H 204.907
14 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 30

+1.912

1'14.861

 0.035 S 204.811
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 32

+1.925

1'14.874

 0.013 S 204.776
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.948

1'14.897

 0.023 S 204.713
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 RB Red Bull 35

+2.161

1'15.110

 0.213 M 204.132
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 24

+2.250

1'15.199

 0.089 S 203.891
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 33

+2.408

1'15.357

 0.158 M 203.463
20 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.631

1'15.580

 0.223 S 202.863
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.751

1'15.700

 0.120 S 202.541
22 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 32

+3.396

1'16.345

 0.645 M 200.830
View full results
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Dutch GP updates - Antonelli fastest from Norris in practice

Top Comments
More from
Ed Hardy

Williams confirms F1 2027 line-up with Sainz extension

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams confirms F1 2027 line-up with Sainz extension

FIA to hear McLaren and Red Bull's Monaco GP appeal next week

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
FIA to hear McLaren and Red Bull's Monaco GP appeal next week

The team orders debacle that made for a controversial Formula E title decider

Formula E
Formula E
London ePrix II
The team orders debacle that made for a controversial Formula E title decider

Latest news

F1 Dutch GP: Antonelli pips Norris in practice amid poor showing for Red Bull

Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP: Antonelli pips Norris in practice amid poor showing for Red Bull

The hidden benefit of Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Feature
Formula 1
Dutch GP
The hidden benefit of Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Ogier set for WRC return after Rally Finland crash

WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Ogier set for WRC return after Rally Finland crash

LIVE: F1 Dutch GP updates - Antonelli fastest from Norris in practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP
LIVE: F1 Dutch GP updates - Antonelli fastest from Norris in practice