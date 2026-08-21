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WRC Rally del Paraguay

Ogier set for WRC return after Rally Finland crash

The reigning world rally champion is eager to help Toyota clinch a record-equalling manufacturers' crown in South America

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Sebastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sebastien Ogier says he is ready to make a World Rally Championship return in Paraguay next week after recovering from a high-speed crash at Rally Finland.

The reigning world champion and stand-in co-driver Julien Ingrassia were leading in Finland when their GR Yaris fired off the road and into a series of rolls. The pair managed to escape the car unaided, but were transported to hospital where they underwent precautionary checks before being released the following day.

In the hours after the crash, Ogier announced plans to extend his part-time schedule by contesting the remaining rounds of the championship, including Paraguay, Chile, Sardinia, and Saudi Arabia should the season finale go ahead.

While admitting that his hopes of a record-breaking 10th world title are “more or less over” now that he sits 62 points behind championship leader and Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans, the reigning world champion is ready to reunite with regular co-driver Vincent Landais next week.

Ogier, who claimed victory in the inaugural WRC Rally Paraguay last year, is eager to help Toyota clinch a record-equalling 10th WRC manufacturers' crown if the Japanese brand outscores Hyundai by six points.

“Rally Finland didn’t turn out the way we hoped after what had been a very good rally until the point that it ended for us, but the most important thing is that Julien and I were both OK,” said Ogier. “Now, we’ve had some time to rest and recover and I’m ready to compete in Paraguay together with Vincent.

Sebastien Ogier will contest the remaining 2026 WRC rounds

Sebastien Ogier will contest the remaining 2026 WRC rounds

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“Even if our championship hopes are more or less over, we still want to aim for the top step in each of the remaining rallies this year, and help the team secure the manufacturers’ title. We experienced a great first rally in Paraguay last year, with an amazing atmosphere as well as challenging stages and conditions, and we will try our best to repeat our victory there.”

Long-time co-driver Ingrassia, who claimed eight world titles alongside Ogier expects the 42-year-old will be fired up and motivated by the challenge that lies ahead.

“All those points you would miss from Finland would be difficult to reach again,” Ingrassia told Autosport.

“In any case, if he won there in Finland or not, we can put a bill on the table that he would have been flat out in Paraguay, Chile, Sardinia, and I don't know if we will have Saudi or a replacement, but yes [he will be fired up].

"If I was Seb and Vincent right now, I would just think one rally after each other, and I would not think about the championship. I would just go flat out with a smile on their faces on each stage, on each corner, on each rally, just to enjoy like we did in Finland [before the crash].”

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