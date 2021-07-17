Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

By:

Max Verstappen has taken pole position after winning the first ever sprint qualifying race at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The Red Bull driver beat F1 world title rival Lewis Hamilton in the inaugural sprint event, a 17-lap race at Silverstone, with the finishing positions setting the grid for Sunday’s British GP.

Verstappen grabbed the lead after making a better start than Hamilton and maintained the gap to keep the Mercedes driver at bay over the sprint to secure pole position for the British GP and the three world championship points.

Hamilton, who picks up two points for finishing in second place, felt there was little he could do after losing the lead at the start to Verstappen as he had to settle for the runner-up spot.

Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas opted for the bold strategy of the soft tyres in his bid to make up places but despite pressuring both Verstappen and Hamilton before dropping back to retain third place and pick up the final point.

With Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fourth place, Sergio Perez was the biggest loser of the sprint race as he initially lost places fighting Fernando Alonso and both McLaren drivers, before spinning off and eventually retiring on the penultimate lap. It means the Red Bull driver will start the British GP from last place.

After a stunning start to jump up to fifth place, Alonso lost places to both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo meaning the Alpine driver will start Sunday’s race in seventh place having held off Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel late on.

George Russell claimed ninth place for Williams despite a clash with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr, which pushed the Spaniard down the order before he recovered to 11th place, just behind Esteban Ocon in 10th for Alpine.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 18th July 2021
Start time: 3:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 10th round of the 2021 F1 season, the British GP at Silverstone, gets underway at 3pm local time (3pm BST) on Sunday 18th July.

How can I watch the British GP?

In the United Kingdom, both Channel 4 and Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the British GP, with the race shown live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1 pre-race coverage will be starting at 1:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 3:00pm BST.

• Channel: Sky Sports F1
• Start time: 1:30pm BST

Channel 4 will also be showing the entire British GP weekend live, with race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST.

• Channel: Channel 4
• Start time: 1:30pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage here.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the British GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is also broadcasting highlights of the British GP at 11:00pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for 65 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 11:00pm BST

Will the British GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations.

Coverage of the British GP will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website, available online, as well as on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the British GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions, with a minimal chance of rain both before and during the race. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – about six degree warmer than the Austrian GP.

How many laps is the British GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 52 laps of Silverstone, covering a total race distance of 306.198km.

British GP sprint results:

Cla Driver Laps Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 17  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 17 1.430
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas 17 7.502
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 17 11.278
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 17 24.111
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 17 30.959
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 17 43.527
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel 17 44.439
9 United Kingdom George Russell 17 46.652
10 France Esteban Ocon 17 47.395
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 17 47.798
12 France Pierre Gasly 17 48.763
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 17 50.677
14 Canada Lance Stroll 17 52.179
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 17 53.225
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 17 53.567
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi 17 55.162
18 Germany Mick Schumacher 17 1'08.213
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 17 1'17.648
20 Mexico Sergio Perez 16 1 Lap
