Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Next / FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Perez to start British GP from pitlane after Red Bull F1 car changes

By:

The FIA has confirmed Sergio Perez will start the British Grand Prix from the pitlane after his Red Bull Formula 1 team made changes to his car.

Perez to start British GP from pitlane after Red Bull F1 car changes

The Mexican spun off early in Saturday’s sprint race at Silverstone, and after picking up damage he did not have the pace with which to make a proper recovery.

He was running in 18th place behind the Williams of Nicholas Latifi when the team called him in to retire right at the end. He was officially classified 20th, having completed 16 of the 17 laps.

Red Bull has taken the opportunity to make significant changes to the car which mean that he has to start in the pitlane, rather than from last place on the grid.

Perez will be the only driver to have been able to make such changes since parc ferme rules were applied to all the cars after the FP1 session on Friday.

The team hopes that the revised set-up will give Perez the pace to be able to overtake and move up the order in today’s race. The biggest change is a different specification of rear wing.

The FIA noted: “The component has been replaced with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request from the team concerned, this being in accordance with Article 34.2 of the 2021 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.

“But as the rear wing assembly is different from the one originally used and also changes have been made to the set up of the suspension and to the cooling of the front brakes (with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request), car number 11 should now be required to start from the pitlane according to Article 34.8b of the 2021 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Red Bull has also taken the opportunity to give Perez his third Honda energy store and control electronics of the season, which would normally earn him a grid penalty.

Following his spin in Saturday’s sprint Perez said he had struggled in traffic: "Probably here is a place where we have been struggling the most. I struggled a lot with the dirty air, and I don’t know if it is related to lighter fuel loads starting, or something like that, but I did struggle in the dirty air at the start of the race."

shares
comments

Related video

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Previous article

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Next article

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race

17 h
2
Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint

16 h
3
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole

20 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive

16 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

18 h
Latest news
FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
F1

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

27m
Perez to start British GP from pitlane after Red Bull F1 car changes
F1

Perez to start British GP from pitlane after Red Bull F1 car changes

41m
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus
F1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

57m
Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"
F1

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"

1 h
The amusing pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft F1 tyre choice
F1

The amusing pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft F1 tyre choice

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
16m

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

Leclerc: Flat-out sprint was like F1’s refuelling era British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Flat-out sprint was like F1’s refuelling era

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin British GP
Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction
Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP

Trending Today

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1’s first sprint race

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in sprint to claim GP pole

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso plans to stay on “dark side” after aggressive F1 sprint drive

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains brakes fire scare at start of F1 sprint

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
57m
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

Perez to start British GP from pitlane after Red Bull F1 car changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez to start British GP from pitlane after Red Bull F1 car changes

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.