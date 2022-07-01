Tickets Subscribe
Gasly: Silverstone has exposed AlphaTauri's weaknesses Next / Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

After a damp opening practice curtailed any sustained running, a dry second practice featured plenty of action with many teams testing out new parts, including substantial upgrade packages for Mercedes, Williams and Alpine.

Sainz topped the second practice session for Ferrari with a best lap time of 1m28.942s to beat two of the home heroes in Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Defending F1 world champion Max Verstappen slotted into fourth place for Red Bull, just 0.207s off timesheet-topper Sainz, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc taking fifth.

Fernando Alonso made it five different teams in the top six for Alpine, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, with George Russell also off the outright pace for Mercedes in eighth place.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo ended FP2 in ninth, as Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10 as he recovered from a late spin in first practice that triggered a red flag.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 British Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the British GP starts at 3pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022
Start time: 3pm local time – 3pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights also shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

The British GP race weekend is also being broadcast live on Channel 4.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels and costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £33.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 British GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with British GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:10pm BST.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

· Start time: 2:10pm BST 2nd July 2022

The British GP is also being broadcast live on Channel 4, with qualifying coverage starting at 2:10pm BST.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 2:10pm BST 2nd July 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 British GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the British GP at 02:10am BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for 55 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 02:10am BST 3rd July 2022

Will F1 British GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of British GP qualifying will start at 2:55pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Silverstone?

Mild and cloudy weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Silverstone, with a strong chance of rain showers. The temperature is set to be 17 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, two degrees warmer than Canadian GP qualifying.

FP2 result: 

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.942  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'29.105 0.163
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'29.118 0.176
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'29.149 0.207
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'29.404 0.462
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'29.695 0.753
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'29.753 0.811
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'29.799 0.857
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'29.902 0.960
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'29.942 1.000
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'30.000 1.058
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'30.057 1.115
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'30.238 1.296
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'30.263 1.321
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'30.271 1.329
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'30.338 1.396
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'30.480 1.538
18 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'30.510 1.568
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'30.609 1.667
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'31.326 2.384
View full results

FP1 result:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'42.249  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'42.781 0.532
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'42.967 0.718
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'43.801 1.552
5 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'43.895 1.646
6 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'46.171 3.922
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'48.161 5.912
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'51.243 8.994
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'51.373 9.124
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'59.168 16.919
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes    
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull    
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine    
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine    
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams    
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren    
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri    
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren    
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams    
20 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull    
View full results
