Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone Next / The F1 set-up detail helping Bottas thrive at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 / British GP News

Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP

Mercedes has revealed the scale of the updates that it is bringing to Formula 1's British Grand Prix having altered numerous areas of its car.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP

The changes, which have to be notified to the FIA before the cars are allowed to run on track, include revised front suspension, sidepod vanes, floor, rear wings and bib wing tweaks.

On the front suspension, Mercedes has added volume to the pushrod and rear leg components where they meet the chassis.

The team explained the reason for this tweak was to downwash the flow local to the chassis side to help shed "a vortex which then goes on to improve flow underneath the floor".

Mercedes has repositioned the vanes on the side of the chassis ahead of the sidepod, which helps improve the flow quality into the radiator duct and deliver improved cooling performance.

It also has an increased floor edge wing slot forward, as well as increased the camber of the forward position, both of which are aimed at lifting forward floor load.

There has also been a small camber change to the forward floor fence, to increase the pressure delta across it. This increases floor load and also improves flow to the diffuser.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Jonathan Noble

Another change focused on improving flow quality under the floor is a revised bib wing.

At the back of the car, the W13 features a reprofiled rear wing tip to reduce camber, which is track specific and targeted with reducing drag without shedding too much downforce.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, George Russell said he hoped the changes would be enough to put Mercedes on a par with Red Bull and Ferrari.

PLUS: What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Having struggled on recent bumpy circuits, the smooth Silverstone venue should play better to the way the team's best performance appears to be delivered when the car runs very close to the ground.

"I think this high-speed nature of Silverstone, a smoother surface, will definitely play to our hand a bit more than it has done in the previous three events," said Russell.

"But still, there's no guarantees because, as I've said before, every race we go to we're sort of unlocking a different issue from the car. But we have relative faith that this will be a more competitive weekend for us, not only with the upgrades, but just with the nature of the circuit."

shares
comments

Related video

British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone
Previous article

British GP: Latest F1 technical images from Silverstone
Next article

The F1 set-up detail helping Bottas thrive at Alfa Romeo

The F1 set-up detail helping Bottas thrive at Alfa Romeo
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform

Hamilton: Mercedes made “small step forwards” despite “harsh” bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes made “small step forwards” despite “harsh” bouncing

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
3 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.