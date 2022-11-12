Tickets Subscribe
Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better
Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

George Russell will start from top spot after winning the sprint race for the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Mercedes driver took his maiden win in F1, albeit not an official victory due to the sprint format, as he overthrew Max Verstappen and shock polesitter Kevin Magnussen. 

It means Russell will start the Brazilian GP from first position, while sprint race runner-up Carlos Sainz will drop from second to seventh due to a grid penalty for a Ferrari engine change.

Sainz’s penalty promotes Lewis Hamilton up to second to form a Mercedes front-row lockout, with two-time F1 world champion Verstappen in third and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in fourth.

Charles Leclerc will start the grand prix in fifth, with McLaren’s Lando Norris splitting the Ferraris, and Magnussen taking eighth with the final points place in the sprint.

But it was a nightmare sprint for Alpine, as Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso clashed twice on the opening lap, both picking up damage which eventually pushed them down the order.

Alonso was given a five-second penalty for the clash which drops him down to 18th and directly behind team-mate Ocon on the grid for the grand prix.

It was also a hairy sprint race for Aston Martin, as Lance Stroll was given a 10-second penalty for a dangerous move on team-mate Sebastian Vettel, which relegated the Canadian driver down to 16th place.

When is the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 13th November 2022
Start time: 6:00pm GMT, 3:00pm local time

The 21st round of the 2022 F1 season, the Brazilian GP at Interlagos, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (6:00pm GMT) on Sunday 13th November.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, 3rd position, arrive in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

George Russell, Mercedes W13, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, 3rd position, arrive in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Brazilian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Brazilian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 4:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of the race start at 6:00pm GMT.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1
• Start time: 4:30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 13th November 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Brazilian GP here

When can I watch the F1 Brazilian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Brazilian GP at 10:55pm GMT on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for one-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 10:55pm GMT, Sunday 13th November 2022

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Brazilian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Brazilian GP will start at 6:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Brazilian GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and cloudy conditions at Interlagos, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, three degrees warmer than the Mexican GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Brazilian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps at the Interlagos, covering a total race distance of 305.879km.

F1 Brazilian GP sprint race result

Cla Driver Chassis
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin
18 France Esteban Ocon Alpine
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams
  Thailand Alex Albon Williams
