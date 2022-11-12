Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more Next / Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Pierre Gasly avoided adding to his Formula 1 penalty points tally after receiving a warning for driving too slowly, while Lewis Hamilton was cleared for a start infringement at Interlagos.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Gasly was among six drivers summoned after the 24-lap sprint race that set the final starting grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix for various incidents.

Gasly was alleged to have driven too slowly during his reconnaissance laps to the grid, not meeting the maximum time set by race director Niels Wittich in his event notes.

But Gasly only received a warning for the incident, explaining during the hearing that there were people on the grid before the safety car line where the final reading was taken.

It means Gasly stays on 10 penalty points for the year, two shy of a race ban. His tally will not reduce until next May, leaving him on the brink well into the start of his career with Alpine.

Mercedes driver Hamilton faced a post-sprint investigation from the stewards along with Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu for an alleged start procedure that was noted by race control during the race.

The stewards said during the sprint they would investigate the matter after the race had finished, but deemed that no further action was necessary.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, the rest of the field at the start

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“The Stewards reviewed the start sequence, as it was observed that multiple cars were potentially out of their grid box in violation of Article 8.6.1.a) of the FIA International Sporting Code, being either to the left or right of the grid box,” the stewards said.

“Having reviewed all available angles of video, and making measurements on the grid, the Stewards noted that the grid boxes were slightly smaller than usual and that the drivers’ visibility makes compliance extremely difficult and that no driver was in a position that gained any advantage.

“The Stewards are therefore satisfied to take no further action.”

It means that Hamilton keeps second place on the grid for tomorrow’s race after Carlos Sainz’s five-place drop for an engine change on Friday is applied, while Ricciardo and Zhou retain P11 and P13 respectively.

Read Also:

The stewards have confirmed that Lance Stroll received three penalty points for driving in a dangerous manner when forcing Aston Martin team-mate Sebastian Vettel off-track, coming in addition to his 10-second time penalty that was applied during the race.

It takes Stroll up to eight penalty points for the last 12 months.

shares
comments
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Previous article

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Next article

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Russell unaware of water leak Mercedes feared could have ended Brazil win hopes São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Russell unaware of water leak Mercedes feared could have ended Brazil win hopes

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

In Sunday’s Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations.

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton may not have gone wheel-to-wheel much in Formula 1 this year, but Sunday’s incident at Interlagos proved there’s no love lost between them.

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
WEC WEC

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
22m
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.