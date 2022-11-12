Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements Next / Hamilton and Russell vow to work together to give Mercedes Brazil F1 win
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers

Alonso and Ocon appeared to make contact twice on the opening lap of Saturday’s 24-lap sprint race in Brazil, the first moment coming at Turn 4 when they went side-by-side into the corner.

Alonso was forced wide at the exit of the corner, but the more dramatic incident came as they completed the lap when they made contact going across the start-finish line.

The front wing of Alonso’s car was damaged when it made contact with Ocon’s right-rear wheel. It forced Alonso to pit for repairs and prompted an angry response from the Spaniard, who said on the radio: “I lost the front wing thanks to our friend.”

The stewards confirmed after the sprint race they would be investigating the main straight incident, and deemed after hearing from both drivers that it was Alonso who was to blame, resulting in a five-second time penalty.

Read Also:

This was because Alonso was “significantly faster” thanks to the tow and some aerodynamic damage that Ocon picked up at Turn 4. The stewards said that Alonso admitted in the hearing that he “slightly misjudged the time to pull out and struck Ocon from behind, his front wing striking Ocon’s rear tyre”.

The FIA bulletin added: “The Stewards found that Alonso was wholly at fault for the collision, which at those speeds and at that location on the track was dangerous.”

The penalty drops Alonso back to 18th on the grid for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, while he also collects two penalty points on his FIA superlicence, taking him to six for the last 12 months.

Ocon struggled badly for pace after the lap one clash with Alonso, who overtook him despite pitting to change his front wing before the penalty dropped him back behind

Ocon struggled badly for pace after the lap one clash with Alonso, who overtook him despite pitting to change his front wing before the penalty dropped him back behind

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Team principal Szafnauer did not speak publicly about the incident after the sprint race, but slammed both Alpine drivers in the team’s press release issued on Saturday evening, having thrown away high starting positions amid the close battle for P4 in the standings with McLaren.

Ocon will start one place ahead of Alonso, having been elevated to 17th by the Aston Martin-bound Spaniard's penalty.

“Frankly, both Esteban and Fernando must do a better job to compliment the fantastic efforts of everyone in the team by avoiding on-track incidents and compromising the entire team’s performance,” said Szafnauer.

“Today, both drivers have let the team down. I expect more from them tomorrow where we must do everything we can to recover some points from the weekend for the championship.

“We aim to ensure we go to Abu Dhabi next weekend in a position where we can reach our season goals. Tomorrow is a new day.”

shares
comments
Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Previous article

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Next article

Hamilton and Russell vow to work together to give Mercedes Brazil F1 win

Hamilton and Russell vow to work together to give Mercedes Brazil F1 win
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Russell unaware of water leak Mercedes feared could have ended Brazil win hopes São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Russell unaware of water leak Mercedes feared could have ended Brazil win hopes

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 team-mate Alonso in Brazil sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 team-mate Alonso in Brazil sprint

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Alpine More
Alpine
Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri
Formula 1

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri

Alpine will try to upset Toyota in "open" WEC showdown Bahrain
WEC

Alpine will try to upset Toyota in "open" WEC showdown

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Latest news

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton may not have gone wheel-to-wheel much in Formula 1 this year, but Sunday’s incident at Interlagos proved there’s no love lost between them.

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
WEC WEC

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Ricciardo gets Abu Dhabi grid drop after Magnussen Brazil F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo gets Abu Dhabi grid drop after Magnussen Brazil F1 clash

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has received a three-place grid drop for Formula 1's season finale in Abu Dhabi after colliding with Kevin Magnussen in Brazil.

Hamilton had ‘zero intention’ of leaving space in Brazil F1 clash - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton had ‘zero intention’ of leaving space in Brazil F1 clash - Verstappen

Max Verstappen reckons Lewis Hamilton had ‘zero intention’ of leaving him enough space before they collided at Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.