Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates

F1’s sprint race format returns at the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which has shaken up the Brazilian GP at Interlagos.

George Russell will start from top spot for Mercedes after winning the sprint race on Saturday, having seen a shock pole position for Kevin Magnussen in a wet qualifying on Friday.

Carlos Sainz finished the sprint race second but drops to seventh due to a Ferrari engine change, meaning it is a Mercedes front-row lockout with Lewis Hamilton in second ahead of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.