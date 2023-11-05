Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
Race report

F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen fends off Norris for 17th win of 2023

Max Verstappen took his 17th win of the 2023 Formula 1 season with victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, having fended off Lando Norris's early challenge for the lead.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The world champion-elect had been able to successfully convert pole position into a win to double up on his sprint race triumph from Saturday, having beaten Norris once again in an initially close-fought contest that eventually led to the two drivers diverging.

Verstappen was barely troubled beyond the opening 10 laps and, despite a Norris fightback towards the end as the McLaren driver had opted for a strategy offset in the final stint, had enough in hand to cross the line with a 8.2s advantage.

Although Norris was only sixth on the grid, the McLaren driver moved into contention with two key events either side of the start: first, Charles Leclerc had suffered a hydraulic issue on the formation lap and hit the wall at Ferradura, which killed his race before it had even begun.

This opened up a grid space on the front row, which Norris moved into as the slow-starting Fernando Alonso ahead offered a prime opportunity to break down the inside into the first corner and collect second, as Lewis Hamilton rounded both Aston Martins on the outside to slot in behind.

The race was red flagged thanks to a crash between Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen at the first corner, and Norris crucially held off Hamilton at the restart to ensure he retained second place.

Norris began to put Verstappen under scrutiny over the next three tours and harried him on the eighth lap, when he attempted to prise open a gap on the outside of the first corner. He followed that up with a look at Turn 4, but this was countered by Verstappen and the McLaren driver subsequently had to back off having taken a hefty chunk of life out of his tyres.

The gap between the leaders soon opened to over two seconds as Norris struggled to get back on level terms, with the arrears continuing to increase as Verstappen had the pace advantage.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Both drivers pitted on lap 27 with their delta now at 3.6s, but Norris lost a second through his spell in the pitlane to add to Verstappen's buffer.

Norris kept Verstappen in check over the middle stint, initially keeping the gap at around five seconds, but after half distance the difference between the two cars became more apparent and Verstappen was approximately eight seconds to the good when he stopped on lap 56 for a second time.

After pitting three laps later, Norris was 14 seconds behind as Verstappen benefitted from the undercut, but the Briton hacked away at the lead and managed to whittle it down to just over eight seconds by the chequered flag.

Alonso sensationally beat Sergio Perez to third place having come under sustained pressure from the Red Bull in the final stint for a podium position, overturning a penultimate-lap overtake on the final lap and crossing the line with just 0.053s in hand.

The Aston Martin driver had kept ahead of Perez over the previous two stints with apparent ease, but it was the Mexican who had the greater speed on the soft tyres at the end.

Alonso was forced into taking a series of different lines to keep Perez from gaining the better traction through Turn 8 and Turn 13, and managed to wave him away despite the threat of DRS.

But Perez managed to collect himself and powered through into the first corner on lap 70, and held off any threat through the Turn 4 braking zone at the bottom of the hill.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

To respond, Alonso stayed on Perez's gearbox throughout the rest of the lap and used the start-finish straight to draw close, capping off the overtake with a last-lap pass around the outside at Turn 4. Despite Perez's greater pace with DRS at the very end, Alonso had just enough to complete the top three.

Lance Stroll managed his best finish since the Australian Grand Prix to take fifth place as Aston Martin appeared to be in much stronger form over the Brazil weekend, as Carlos Sainz overcame late-race downshift issues to complete the top six.

Sainz had been able to work his way past the two Mercedes on his way to sixth and, thanks to Leclerc's failure to start the race, was the sole Ferrari interest over the grand prix.

The Spaniard was six seconds clear of an impressive Pierre Gasly, who had to deal with braking worries on his route to seventh having been upwardly mobile throughout the opening half of the race.

Lewis Hamilton's eighth-place finish summed up a miserable weekend for the Mercedes squad as a high-drag car and inability to find a competitive method of managing tyres left to a drop through the order. He had been accosted by team-mate George Russell for most of the race, but the younger Briton was called in to retire amid mounting struggles.

Yuki Tsunoda claimed ninth place, while Esteban Ocon made a three-stop strategy work to claim the final point available.

Logan Sargeant finished ahead of Nico Hulkenberg outside of the points, as Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri spent effectively the whole race a lap down after being caught up in the start incident between Albon and Magnussen.

Marshals remove the damaged cars of Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, from the circuit

Marshals remove the damaged cars of Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, from the circuit

Albon's rear-left was clipped by Nico Hulkenberg's front wing as the field compressed into the first corner, which pitched the Williams into Magnussen's flank.

The incident caused rear wing damage to both Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo; Piastri was hit by Magnussen, while the loose tyre liberated from Albon's car in the clash hit Ricciardo's rear wing. Both were set to retire, but the red flag offered the Australians' respective teams the opportunity to fix the issues.

F1 Brazilian GP results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 71

-

     4 25   Red Bull Red Bull
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 71

+8.277

8.277

 8.277   4 19   McLaren Mercedes
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 71

+34.155

34.155

 25.878   4 15   Aston Martin Mercedes
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 71

+34.208

34.208

 0.053   4 12   Red Bull Red Bull
5 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 71

+40.845

40.845

 6.637   4 10   Aston Martin Mercedes
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 71

+50.188

50.188

 9.343   4 8   Ferrari Ferrari
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 71

+56.093

56.093

 5.905   4 6   Alpine Renault
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 71

+1'02.859

1'02.859

 6.766   4 4   Mercedes Mercedes
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 71

+1'09.880

1'09.880

 7.021   4 2   AlphaTauri Red Bull
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 70

1 lap

     5 1   Alpine Renault
11 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 70

1 lap

     4     Williams Mercedes
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 70

1 lap

     4     Haas Ferrari
13 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 70

1 lap

     4     AlphaTauri Red Bull
14 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 69

2 laps

     4     McLaren Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 57

14 laps

     5   Retirement Mercedes Mercedes
dnf Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 39

32 laps

     4   Retirement Alfa Romeo Ferrari
dnf China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 22

49 laps

     4   Retirement Alfa Romeo Ferrari
dnf Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 0

 

         Collision Haas Ferrari
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 0

 

         Collision Williams Mercedes
dns Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 0

 

         Hydraulics Ferrari Ferrari
View full results  
