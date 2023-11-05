Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says an engine issue caused his dramatic crash on the formation lap of the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix as the car’s rear wheels locked.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Leclerc was due to line up second on the grid behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, but the Monegasque spun off at Turn 6 (Ferradura) on the formation lap and hit the barriers.

This had been preceded by a small puff of smoke from the rear of his SF-23 before the back axle appeared to lock and snapped the car into a spin.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Leclerc reckoned an engine issue had triggered the spin as he also faced a subsequent hydraulic failure that ripped the steering wheel out of his hands.

He explained: “When I lost the steering wheel, I went straight basically because I had no hydraulics anymore.

“I don’t think it’s a hydraulic problem. I mean, I know what it is. I cannot go too much into detail.

“Then there was an engine thing that made me lock the rear wheels and then obviously I spun and hit the wall. I couldn’t do anything.”

Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz suffered a hydraulics failure during FP1 in the previous Mexico round, but Leclerc reckoned he had seen enough to suspect his issue was “completely different”.

After Sainz blamed a poor getaway on a clutch, Leclerc said: “I was happy with my car, we are changing the settings in between cars from weekend to weekend.

“I think he was unhappy with what they’ve done on their side of the garage but I’m on my side it was all good.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, with his engineer

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, with his engineer

Leclerc was initially able to drive out of the barrier but had sustained front wing damage. He then parked down an escape road to confirm his retirement.

The Brazilian GP was quickly red flagged after a sizeable Turn 1 shunt that wiped out Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon.

Williams racer Albon had moved to the outside of Nico Hulkenberg off the line but the Haas clipped his rear tyre to send him spinning into Magnussen.

This ripped a tyre off the rim, which in turn clonked the rear wing of Daniel Ricciardo, as Magnussen spun into the back of Oscar Piastri.

Both Australians were able to take the race restart from the pitlane, a lap down, as the 25-minute stoppage for barrier repairs allowed the teams to complete car fixes.

shares
comments
Previous article F1 Brazilian GP: Albon, Magnussen first corner crash triggers red flag
Next article 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid “frisbeeing” F1 tyre

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid “frisbeeing” F1 tyre

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid “frisbeeing” F1 tyre Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid “frisbeeing” F1 tyre

F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025 F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Charles Leclerc
More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash

Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash Leclerc reveals how electronic command issue triggered F1 crash

Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions

Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Ferrari
More
Ferrari
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023 F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe