Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

F1 Brazilian GP: Albon, Magnussen first corner crash triggers red flag

Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix was red flagged on the second lap to allow barrier repairs following a first corner crash.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Co-author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, leads Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, and the rest of the field as a crash unfolds between Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, and Alex Albon, Williams FW45

At the start Williams driver Alex Albon tangled with both Haas cars the send him and Kevin Magnussen into the wall.

Starting behind Nico Hulkenberg and Magnussen in 13th, Albon made a good launch off the line to threaten both into Turn 1, but as he pulled ahead of Hulkenberg on the outside, the German was squeezed on the inside by team-mate Magnussen and couldn't to back out of a closing gap in time.

Hulkenberg's right-front wheel tapped Albon's left-rear, sending the Anglo-Thai into a spin which collected Magnussen. Albon took the biggest hit as he and Magnussen crashed into the barriers, but both walked away unhurt.

While the safety car was immediately called out to allow marshals to recover the two stranded cars, a red flagged was called soon after because Albon’s impact had damaged the tyre barriers.

Hulkenberg made it back round but needed repairs after the incident, while Daniel Ricciardo's rear wing appeared to be damaged after his AlphaTauri was stuck by an errant tyre. The Faenza team faced a race against time to fix the Australian's car before the restart.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, climbs out of his damaged car after a start incident with Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, climbs out of his damaged car after a start incident with Alex Albon, Williams Racing

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was also an innocent victim of the crash, having been swiped by a spinning Magnussen.

Before the start, second-place qualifier Charles Leclerc had already been eliminated by spinning into the wall on the formation lap. On the Ferrari team radio the Monegasque driver lamented the loss of hydraulics on his SF23, which seemed to seize the engine and punt him into a spin.

Leclerc's absence from his second grid spot opened the door for Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso behind him in fourth, but both he and third-starting term-mate Lance Stroll made terrible getaways off the line.

Polesitter Max Verstappen was unchallenged to keep the lead into Turn 1, with McLaren's Lando Norris vaulting past both Astons to second from sixth on the grid.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will take the standing restart from third, ahead of Alonso, Stroll and team-mate George Russell.

The restart is planned for 14:31 local time.

Piastri and Ricciardo both made the restart after repairs, but were required to start from the pitlane and a lap down.

shares
comments
Previous article Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates
Next article Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Latest news

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023 F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe