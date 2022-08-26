Tickets Subscribe
All me
Previous / Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton Next / Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa's recovery race
Formula 1 News

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

On an action-packed day both on and off the track at Spa-Francorchamps, the F1 world championship leader topped second practice by almost nine-tenths of a second from title rival Charles Leclerc.

But both drivers are set to start the Belgian GP from the back of the grid due to respective engine change penalties – which are also set to hit Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher. 

The F1 headlines were dominated by Audi’s announcement that it will enter F1 as an engine supplier from 2026, while it is expected to partner up with Sauber, who will conclude its partnership with Alfa Romeo at the end of 2023. 

Meanwhile, the drama continued in the F1 driver market, with Oscar Piastri’s situation set to be decided by an F1 Contracts Recognition Board next week to understand if he remains an Alpine driver or is free to move to McLaren. 

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Belgian GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 27th August 2022
Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Belgian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Belgian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 2.45pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 2:00pm BST 27th August 2022 and 2:45pm BST 27th August 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here. 

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Belgian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Belgian GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:30pm BST 27th August 2022

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Belgian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Belgian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Spa Francorchamps?

Mild but dry weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying, but with a strong chance of showers throughout at Spa-Francorchamps. The temperature is set to be 22 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, two degrees cooler than Hungarian GP qualifying last time out.

Free Practice 2 Results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 20 1'45.507  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 21 1'46.369 0.862
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 17 1'46.589 1.082
4 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 16 1'46.635 1.128
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 20 1'46.649 1.142
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 18 1'46.893 1.386
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 19 1'46.975 1.468
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 22 1'47.042 1.535
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 18 1'47.255 1.748
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 15 1'47.346 1.839
11 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 15 1'47.520 2.013
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 21 1'47.617 2.110
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 16 1'47.658 2.151
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 19 1'47.782 2.275
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 19 1'47.867 2.360
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 21 1'47.944 2.437
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 19 1'48.208 2.701
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 21 1'48.419 2.912
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 14 1'48.612 3.105
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 23 1'49.941 4.434
View full results

Free Practice 1 Results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 16 1'46.538  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 16 1'46.607 0.069
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 10 1'46.755 0.217
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'47.396 0.858
5 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 13 1'47.437 0.899
6 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 15 1'47.835 1.297
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 14 1'48.081 1.543
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 17 1'48.310 1.772
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 10 1'48.420 1.882
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 13 1'48.474 1.936
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 13 1'48.485 1.947
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 1'48.672 2.134
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 15 1'49.470 2.932
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 17 1'49.664 3.126
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 12 1'49.813 3.275
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 5 1'50.315 3.777
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 9 1'50.982 4.444
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 15 1'51.259 4.721
19 New Zealand Liam Lawson AlphaTauri Red Bull 14 1'52.065 5.527
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2    
View full results
Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton
Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race
