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F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc leads second practice from Hadjar

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc leads second practice from Hadjar
Practice report
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc tops FP2 with Mercedes seventh and eighth

The Ferrari driver went quickest while George Russell and Kimi Antonelli both botched their soft tyre runs

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Charles Leclerc went fastest in second practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia as the high threat of rain didn’t come to fruition during the Formula 1 outing. 

The Ferrari driver set a 1m37.528s at Sepang that put him 0.099s quicker than second-placed Isack Hadjar, who finished third in FP1, with Lando Norris completing the top three.

It’s come on the weekend that Sepang has returned to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2017 on behalf of Bahrain and initially, it looked as though Malaysia’s characteristic on-off conditions would play havoc.

Forecasts first suggested a 70% chance of rain with that subsequently rising to 90% despite a dry FP1, causing an unusually hectic start to second practice with all 22 drivers out early.

Mediums were the preferred tyre and FP1 pacesetter Max Verstappen was fastest with a 1m37.785s, 0.235s quicker than MercedesGeorge Russell who was also second in first practice.

Leclerc initially took third and was 0.254s off the pace aboard his SF-26, one spot above Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli (+0.275s) with a five tenths gap to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in fifth. 

But, just like FP1, there were some soft tyre runners during the opening stages and quickest on the red rubber was Alpine’s Pierre Gasly in sixth, 0.892s off Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Usually much of the grid subsequently waits until the closing stages of a practice session to fit softs, but in Sepang FP2 it happened after only 20 minutes due to the threat of rain.

Teams were simply desperate to set semi-representative lap times on a track they have little data of, and the early soft tyre runs saw Leclerc vault to the top with a 1m37.528s. 

That put him 0.137s quicker than second-placed Norris, who tweaked the set-up on his McLaren to something more in line with team-mate Oscar Piastri after finishing a disappointing 12th in FP1. 

Neither Leclerc nor Norris were particularly near the top in opening practice, but in the second outing they were helped by both Mercedes drivers botching their soft tyre runs in the final sector.

Verstappen also stayed on the medium runner but not team-mate Hadjar, who soon split Leclerc and Norris with a 1m37.627s - the top three completing their laps on fresh rubber. 

But then, due to a combination of drivers using old tyres and subsequently completing race simulations, the lap times remained static for the final half of the one-hour session.

The highlight was Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto going wheel-to-wheel through all three sectors, ending the next lap after the Audi overtook down the inside of Turn 1 before Lawson got back ahead.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Ashwith S Pai

Bortoleto also caused a virtual safety car during the final few minutes after his R26 stopped during the middle sector, thus ending any hopes for late improvements.

So the top three of Leclerc, Hadjar and Norris remained as it was, with Verstappen taking fourth (+0.257s) and Hamilton completing the top five having set a 1m37.833s in his Ferrari.

Piastri bounced back from a poor FP1, where he finished 11th, with sixth and 0.371s off Leclerc, while Russell (+0.492) and Antonelli (+0.532s) were seventh and eighth after failing to improve on the softs.

Lawson ended up ninth with a 1m38.496s, 0.968s off the pace, while Gasly completed the top 10 having set a 1m38.588s aboard his Alpine.

Read Also:

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia - FP2 results

FP2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

1'37.528

   S 204.605
2 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.099

1'37.627

 0.099 S 204.398
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.137

1'37.665

 0.038 S 204.318
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.257

1'37.785

 0.120 M 204.068
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.305

1'37.833

 0.048 S 203.967
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.371

1'37.899

 0.066 S 203.830
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.492

1'38.020

 0.121 M 203.578
8 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.532

1'38.060

 0.040 M 203.495
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 30

+0.968

1'38.496

 0.436 S 202.595
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 29

+1.060

1'38.588

 0.092 M 202.405
11 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 33

+1.352

1'38.880

 0.292 S 201.808
12 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 25

+1.523

1'39.051

 0.171 S 201.459
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 30

+1.581

1'39.109

 0.058 S 201.341
14 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 29

+1.833

1'39.361

 0.252 M 200.831
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 28

+1.950

1'39.478

 0.117 S 200.595
16 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 30

+2.178

1'39.706

 0.228 S 200.136
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 31

+2.402

1'39.930

 0.224 S 199.687
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 26

+2.622

1'40.150

 0.220 S 199.249
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 27

+2.658

1'40.186

 0.036 S 199.177
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 30

+2.693

1'40.221

 0.035 S 199.107
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+3.410

1'40.938

 0.717 S 197.693
22 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 31

+5.863

1'43.391

 2.453 M 193.003
View full results

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