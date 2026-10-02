Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Why Verstappen and Hadjar urge Red Bull to "make all the mistakes now" for 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Why Verstappen and Hadjar urge Red Bull to "make all the mistakes now" for 2027

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc tops FP2 with Mercedes seventh and eighth

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc tops FP2 with Mercedes seventh and eighth

Vasseur calls for Ferrari unity: Pointing fingers would be "big mistake"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Vasseur calls for Ferrari unity: Pointing fingers would be "big mistake"

MotoGP Japanese GP: Alex Marquez heads the field at Motegi

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP Japanese GP: Alex Marquez heads the field at Motegi

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Verstappen pips Russell to top FP1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Verstappen pips Russell to top FP1

Colapinto handed extra grid penalty at F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Colapinto handed extra grid penalty at F1 Bahrain GP

LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc leads second practice from Hadjar

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc leads second practice from Hadjar
Practice report
MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Alex Marquez heads the field at Motegi

The Gresini Ducati rider aced Friday Practice, with Ai Ogura the major casualty on home ground

Richard Asher
Published:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez was the fastest rider on Friday at the Japanese Grand Prix, as all of the top championship contenders made it directly into Saturday's Qualifying 2 session. 

Home hero Ai Ogura, however, will need to go through the Qualifying 1 session in order to get his weekend back on track, as he failed to make the cut.

Before the session was even 10 minutes old, there had been considerable drama. While Fermin Aldeguer remained marooned in the Gresini garage, his Ducati undergoing work, both Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Luca Marini (Honda) fell off their respective locally-made mounts.

Next up, Ogura's Aprilia went pop in extrovert fashion, right in front of the pits. The latest Trackhouse technical failure dropped oil on the circuit, bringing out the red flags while the new Motegi surface was cleaned up.

After a quiet middle part of the session following the resumption, during which the riders experimented with various compounds in mild temperatures of around 23 degrees, the field began to push for their tickets into Q2 with around 20 minutes to go.

Bezzecchi, who looked more confident on track than he had for some time, landed the first blow, edging Acosta and Marc Marquez on the first round of attacking laps. Points leader Jorge Martin also had a solid lap in the bank and was stationed in fifth. Sixth and seventh were Diogo Moreira and Johann Zarco, adding some credence to the idea that Honda's test work around Motegi could give its riders a slight leg up the leaderboard this weekend.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

With a few minutes of the session left and the shadows lengthening in Japan, out went the riders once more for the final flurry of efforts on fresh softs. 

Zarco's did not go well, as he suffered a heavy fall at the final corner, interrupting a promising Bezzecchi lap. But Alex Marquez most certainly did find form as he shot to the top of the timesheets with a minute remaining.

Behind him Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez and Bezzecchi all did more than enough to earn their direct tickets to Q2, despite Moreira also bringing out a yellow flag with a late crash. Championship leader Martin was also comfortably in, with eighth-fastest time despite failing to improve on the last run.

Despite Zarco and Moreira tumbling, they managed to hang on to top 10 spots by the skin of their teeth, as Aldeguer and Ogura were unable to bump them out of Q2 with their last efforts. 

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia endured another Friday battle, failing to threaten the top 10 at all.

Read Also:

MotoGP Japanese GP - Practice results

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 25

1'42.811

   168.110  
2 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 25

+0.076

1'42.887

 0.076 167.986  
3 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 24

+0.100

1'42.911

 0.024 167.947  
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 24

+0.218

1'43.029

 0.118 167.754  
5 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 23

+0.349

1'43.160

 0.131 167.541  
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 24

+0.386

1'43.197

 0.037 167.481  
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 25

+0.419

1'43.230

 0.033 167.428  
8 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 23

+0.464

1'43.275

 0.045 167.355  
9 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 22

+0.495

1'43.306

 0.031 167.304  
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 22

+0.574

1'43.385

 0.079 167.177  
11 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 22

+0.578

1'43.389

 0.004 167.170  
12 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 23

+0.618

1'43.429

 0.040 167.105  
13 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 25

+0.674

1'43.485

 0.056 167.015  
14 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 23

+0.716

1'43.527

 0.042 166.947  
15 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 24

+0.768

1'43.579

 0.052 166.863  
16 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 21

+0.775

1'43.586

 0.007 166.852  
17 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 22

+0.877

1'43.688

 0.102 166.688  
18 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 23

+0.917

1'43.728

 0.040 166.624  
19 Thailand S. Chantra Honda HRC 15 Honda 25

+1.085

1'43.896

 0.168 166.354  
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 22

+1.493

1'44.304

 0.408 165.704  
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 23

+1.600

1'44.411

 0.107 165.534  
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull to return as Honda's MotoGP sponsor

Top Comments
More from
Richard Asher

How to make two MotoGP grids with a single qualifying session

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
How to make two MotoGP grids with a single qualifying session

What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

Live: MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix updates as it happens

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Live: MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix updates as it happens

Latest news

Why Verstappen and Hadjar urge Red Bull to "make all the mistakes now" for 2027

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Why Verstappen and Hadjar urge Red Bull to "make all the mistakes now" for 2027

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc tops FP2 with Mercedes seventh and eighth

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc tops FP2 with Mercedes seventh and eighth

Vasseur calls for Ferrari unity: Pointing fingers would be "big mistake"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Vasseur calls for Ferrari unity: Pointing fingers would be "big mistake"

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc leads second practice from Hadjar

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc leads second practice from Hadjar