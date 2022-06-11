F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

The Ferrari driver beat both Red Bulls to the top spot in qualifying, despite trailing at least one of Sergio Perez or Max Verstappen during the Q1 and Q2 sessions, with his final Q3 effort of 1m41.359s giving him pole by 0.282s from Perez.

The Mexican driver missed out on getting a tow for his final Q3 run due to a suspected refuelling issue which delayed him from leaving the Red Bull garage with team-mate Verstappen.

With Verstappen having to settle for third, it saw provisional polesitter Carlos Sainz relegated to fourth place for Ferrari. George Russell once again led the best of the rest charge for Mercedes in fifth place ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle with the bouncing Mercedes to take seventh place in qualifying, just ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the other AlphaTauri, as Sebastian Vettel grabbed ninth for Aston Martin ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso.

Lance Stroll crashed during Q1 of qualifying to cause a red flag, with the Aston Martin driver down in 19th place on the grid for the race.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 12th June 2022

Start time: 12:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The eighth round of the 2022 F1 season, the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (12:00pm BST) on Sunday 12th June.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the evening of Saturday (qualifying) or Sunday (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Azerbaijan GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting on both channels at 10:30am BST ahead of the race start at 12:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 10:30am BST, Sunday 12th June 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Azerbaijan GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Azerbaijan GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two hours and 30 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 12th June 2022

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Azerbaijan GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Azerbaijan GP will start at 12:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunny and warm conditions at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, with a low chance of rain and cloud cover. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, seven degrees warmer than the Monaco GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 51 laps at Baku City Circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.049km.

F1 Azerbaijan GP starting grid