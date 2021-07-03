Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

By:

Max Verstappen has taken pole position for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The Red Bull driver dominated qualifying for the second Austrian race to clinch his fourth pole of the season and third in a row, beating an impressive charge by McLaren’s Lando Norris by just 0.048s. 

Norris, who secured his best-ever F1 qualifying result, beat Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri on outright pace in qualifying but remains cautious about his race pace ahead of the Austrian GP. 

With Perez in third, Hamilton could only manage fourth place on the day his new two-year Mercedes F1 contract was announced which keeps him at the team until at least the end of 2023.

But Hamilton is already bracing for a frustrating Austrian GP as he expects polesitter and title rival Verstappen to produce an “easy cruise win”. 

With Bottas in fifth, AlphaTauri produced an impressive qualifying display with Pierre Gasly sixth and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda seventh.

Sebastian Vettel has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Fernando Alonso in Q2, which sees the Aston Martin driver drop from eighth to 11th place on the starting grid.

Vettel’s penalty promotes George Russell up to eighth place having secured his first Q3 appearance for Williams, with Lance Stroll moving up to ninth for Aston Martin.

Carlos Sainz Jr is also pushed up a spot to 10th and will still have a free choice of tyres having dropped out in Q2. Vettel will split the Ferraris in 11th, with former team-mate Charles Leclerc in 12th place.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 4th July 2021
  • Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The ninth round of the 2021 F1 season, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, gets underway at 3pm local time (2pm BST) on Sunday 4th July.

How can I watch the Austrian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcasting rights of F1, with the Austrian GP race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 12:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

After the race Sky Sports F1’s live coverage continues to follow the post-race reaction from when the chequered flag is waved until 5:00pm BST.

Autosport is running a live text commentary for the Austrian GP

Photo by: Erik Junius

When can I watch the Austrian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Austrian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 6:30pm BST

Will the Austrian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations.

Coverage of the Austrian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, available online, on DAB radio and the BBC Sounds app.

Photo by: FIA Pool

Weather forecast for the Austrian GP

Current weather forecasts predict cloudy conditions with a strong chance of showers building up over the afternoon both before and during the race. The temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – about seven degree cooler than the Styrian GP.

How many laps is the Styrian GP?
The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps of the Red Bull Ring, covering a total race distance of 306.452km.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
7 h
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

