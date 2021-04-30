Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Leclerc: Drivers "pushing for a whole race" an F1 sprint benefit

By:

Charles Leclerc says one of the best things about Formula 1’s new sprint qualifying events will be that drivers can finally push their cars flat out for a whole race.

Leclerc: Drivers "pushing for a whole race" an F1 sprint benefit

F1 agreed earlier this week for a trial of three 100km sprint races this year to decide the final grid. The first will take place at the British Grand Prix in July.

While teams are still getting to grips with the strategic implications of the change to the weekend format, Ferrari’s Leclerc thinks, from the drivers’ perspective, the new format will deliver a fresh feel.

For as well as changing the approach to qualifying, with one single practice session beforehand, there will be a new mindset to the races too since drivers won’t have to manage their tyres so much.

“Normally, we have a very clear plan throughout the weekend with FP1, FP2, FP3, but now we'll only have a FP1 and then straight to quali,” he said.

“This is something I like personally, because there's less time to study before quali, so you might make a bigger difference than [now].

“Then, for the sprint race, it is very difficult to say. I think one good thing about the sprint race is that we'll finally be able to push those cars for a whole race, 100 kilometres, to the maximum. This might be nice for us drivers.

“But then we'll have to see whether this is a good thing for the show or not, which at the end is what matters the most. And then the Sunday race has to remain the most important event of the weekend."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 drivers have been generally supportive of the idea of the sprint race trials.

World champion Lewis Hamilton said: “What I will say is that I have always said that we need to have some sort of different format at certain races through the race, at some tracks. At places like Monaco for example, which is beautiful to be at but it is not an exciting race necessarily.

“So I like that they have been open-minded and made changes and I think from those experimental kind of weekends I hope that the sport will learn lots and how we can deploy certain races moving forwards.”

But Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has suggested that there could be an ulterior motive to the change to the sprint race format beyond just trying to spice up the show.

Speaking to Sky F1, he said: "Obviously it's decided so we'll give it a go. The reasoning behind this... there's probably two ways to explain it. The official one if that it should be more exciting.

"I hope it is, and if it turns out to be more exciting and the people like it, maybe we have to reset and adapt.

"If they don't like it and we don't like it, then let's go back. I'm generally against creating a mess on purpose, otherwise you might [as well] roll the dice, but we'll see. Hopefully [we] get the cars get closer and closer so we don't have to think about more of these things.”

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Related video

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

